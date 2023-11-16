Nearly 50,000 Votes Have Been Cast for the Yass Prize Parents Choice Award

Whether you're a parent, know a parent, or love like a parent, you can vote for the Yass Prize project that matters most to you. Post this

The winner of the Parents Choice Award will be honored on December 13th at the Yass Prize Celebration Gala in New York City, an event promising to showcase the pinnacle of educational innovation. The winner will receive $100,000 to improve something about their school or organization that parents and the community want most to see happen this year. This is in addition to the Yass Prize awards which is $200,000 for each semifinalist, $500,000 for the finalists, and $1 million to the winner.

The Yass Prize Parents Choice Award online voting is conducted by Telescope, which has powered American Idol voting platforms since its launch in 2002.

Voting for the Yass Prize Parents Choice Award is open through November 25.

The $1 million Yass Prize, powered by the Center for Education Reform in partnership with Forbes, is a rapidly growing effort to find, reward, celebrate and expand best-in-class education organizations from every sector.

Cathleen Healy, The Yass Prize, 202-365-4636, [email protected], https://yassprize.org/

