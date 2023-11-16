Nearly 50,000 Votes Have Been Cast for the Yass Prize Parents Choice Award

Just like American Idol, everyone can vote for their favorite education innovator of the year!
WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Idol-style Parents Choice Award was created to give parents all over the country an opportunity to choose their favorite education innovator of the year. Every person is entitled to vote online twice daily for two different education groups, and nearly 50,000 votes have been cast for the nation's favorite 2023 Yass Prize Semifinalist.
"The Parents Choice Award is an opportunity to participate in supporting great education for kids," said Jeanne Allen, Director of the Yass Foundation for Education and Founder and CEO of the Center for Education Reform, which administers the Yass Prize. "And whether you're a parent, know a parent, or love like a parent, you can vote for the Yass Prize project that matters most to you."
The winner of the Parents Choice Award will be honored on December 13th at the Yass Prize Celebration Gala in New York City, an event promising to showcase the pinnacle of educational innovation. The winner will receive $100,000 to improve something about their school or organization that parents and the community want most to see happen this year. This is in addition to the Yass Prize awards which is $200,000 for each semifinalist, $500,000 for the finalists, and $1 million to the winner.
The Yass Prize Parents Choice Award online voting is conducted by Telescope, which has powered American Idol voting platforms since its launch in 2002.
Voting for the Yass Prize Parents Choice Award is open through November 25.
The $1 million Yass Prize, powered by the Center for Education Reform in partnership with Forbes, is a rapidly growing effort to find, reward, celebrate and expand best-in-class education organizations from every sector.
