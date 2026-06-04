Nearly 50 Years Later, Nealon Insulation Continues Preserving Connecticut's Historic Buildings

Nearly 50 years of insulating historic homes has taught one Connecticut contractor something most people don't consider: older homes aren't just harder to weatherize, they require a completely different approach. The wrong move can destroy original plaster, chestnut floors, or a domed ceiling that can't be replicated. Getting it right means understanding how a building was constructed before touching it. The full release has two project examples that show exactly what that looks like in practice.
CLINTON, Conn., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nearly 50 years after its founding, Nealon Insulation continues to honor a family legacy of craftsmanship and trust while helping preserve the architectural integrity of historic homes and landmark properties across Connecticut. Working with people who deeply value their properties, the company specializes in improving comfort and energy efficiency while respecting the craftsmanship and history that make them unique.
Nealon Insulation has worked on many historic buildings across Connecticut, including the Essex Dickinson home and carriage house where the team worked within complex post-and-beam construction featuring concealed chases, inaccessible cavities, and original plank and chestnut flooring. The project required strategic planning to fully weatherize the structure while preserving the home's historic finishes and architectural integrity.
"Every historic building tells a story," said Ori Pearl, owner of Nealon Insulation. "We uncover how the building was constructed and navigate hidden cavities, angled braces, blocked chases, and irregular framing so it can be fully weatherized without damaging historic finishes or architectural elements. Missing even a small inaccessible section can create weak points."
Another notable project was the historic Ensign House in Simsbury, where Nealon Insulation navigated intricate framing, plaster-on-plank construction, and architectural features including a domed ceiling. In several areas, insulation had to be installed through carefully targeted access points to preserve the original plaster ceilings and craftsmanship of the home.
"People who own historic homes truly care about preserving them, and there's a responsibility that comes with this kind of work," said Pearl. "Historic homes require a different level of patience and respect. You have to understand how these buildings were constructed, how they've changed over time, and how to improve them without losing what makes them special. Every decision matters because you're not just improving energy efficiency, you're working within a piece of Connecticut's history."
Nealon Insulation has built a reputation for its work with historic and older homes across Connecticut and has been featured in Home & Gardens, Family Handyman, New Homes Source, MSN, The Star UK, Newsweek, Martha Stewart, Shore News, AOL & Yahoo. For more information, visit https://www.nealoninsulation.com.
Contact: Ori Pearl, Nealon Insulation, 203.533.2280 [email protected]
Prepared by: Susan Regier, Vantage One Writing, 519.851.9994 [email protected]
SOURCE Nealon Insulation
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