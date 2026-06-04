Nearly 50 Years Later, Nealon Insulation Continues Preserving Connecticut's Historic Buildings

People who own historic homes truly care about preserving them, and there's a responsibility that comes with this kind of work. Post this

"Every historic building tells a story," said Ori Pearl, owner of Nealon Insulation. "We uncover how the building was constructed and navigate hidden cavities, angled braces, blocked chases, and irregular framing so it can be fully weatherized without damaging historic finishes or architectural elements. Missing even a small inaccessible section can create weak points."

Another notable project was the historic Ensign House in Simsbury, where Nealon Insulation navigated intricate framing, plaster-on-plank construction, and architectural features including a domed ceiling. In several areas, insulation had to be installed through carefully targeted access points to preserve the original plaster ceilings and craftsmanship of the home.

"People who own historic homes truly care about preserving them, and there's a responsibility that comes with this kind of work," said Pearl. "Historic homes require a different level of patience and respect. You have to understand how these buildings were constructed, how they've changed over time, and how to improve them without losing what makes them special. Every decision matters because you're not just improving energy efficiency, you're working within a piece of Connecticut's history."

Nealon Insulation has built a reputation for its work with historic and older homes across Connecticut and has been featured in Home & Gardens, Family Handyman, New Homes Source, MSN, The Star UK, Newsweek, Martha Stewart, Shore News, AOL & Yahoo. For more information, visit https://www.nealoninsulation.com.

Contact: Ori Pearl, Nealon Insulation, 203.533.2280 [email protected]

Prepared by: Susan Regier, Vantage One Writing, 519.851.9994 [email protected]

SOURCE Nealon Insulation