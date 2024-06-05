Nearly 6 in 10 Frontline Workers Report Stress Due to Skills Gap, New Report Finds

"By proactively investing in frontline worker training, organizations can empower their employees, improve customer satisfaction, and achieve their business goals," - Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory. Post this

"A study by Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute found that 1.9 million manufacturing jobs could remain unfilled due to the skills gap," said Lefteris Ntouanoglou, founder and CEO of Schoox. "Frontline organizations across all industries must develop a skilled and engaged workforce, and our work with Lighthouse seeks to guide business leaders in how to do just that."

The report highlights key areas for improvement, including:

Addressing communication gaps between leadership and frontline workers

Identifying unique challenges and opportunities for training by industry

Implementing effective training programs that are accessible and engaging for frontline staff

"By proactively investing in frontline worker training, organizations can empower their employees, improve customer satisfaction, and achieve their business goals," said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer at Lighthouse Research & Advisory.

Download the free "Frontline Worker Skills Growth and the L&D Disconnect" report today to discover actionable strategies to:

Close the frontline worker skills gap

Improve productivity and efficiency

Increase employee retention

Boost customer satisfaction

