Nearly 7 in 10 Workers Changed or Considered Changing Careers in Past Year: FlexJobs Report

"This data suggests a workforce that's very much in flux, with the majority of people actively contemplating or making changes to their professional lives," said Toni Frana, Career Expert Manager at FlexJobs. "Whether or not the trend is a direct result of ongoing RTO debates, many workers are reconsidering their priorities and exploring new skills, industries, and career paths."

1 in 3 Workers Quit or Considered Quitting in Last 6 Months

Comparatively, the survey revealed that one-third (33%) of respondents have considered quitting or quit their job in the last six months, indicating a stronger interest in long-term career fulfilment over immediate job dissatisfaction. Specifically:

18% said they are currently considering quitting their job.

15% said they have recently quit their job.

FlexJobs' report found several factors were contributing to the workforce shift. The leading causes of workers quitting or considering quitting included:

Toxic company culture (69%)

Feeling disrespected or undervalued at work (60%)

Poor work-life balance (57%)

Low or unfair pay (56%)

Other top factors causing workers to quit or consider quitting their jobs were:

Bad boss (54%)

Stressful job (48%)

No advancement opportunities (42%)

Misaligned company values and personal values (38%)

Inflexible work hours (37%)

Disagreeable coworkers (25%)

Limited or unfair vacation time (21%)

Over One-Quarter of Workers "Less Loyal" to Employers Post-Pandemic

27% of respondents admitted they are "somewhat" (14%) or "extremely" (13%) less loyal to employers after the pandemic.

When asked which factors would make them more loyal to a company, remote work options, greater financial support, and job flexibility ranked as the top responses:

68% – Remote work options

63% – Higher pay

61% – Flexible schedules, such as four-day workweeks

56% – Recognition and appreciation to employees

48% – Routine cost of living adjustments

41% – Mentorship and development opportunities

36% – Strong company culture

33% – Stipends for health and wellness

These findings mirror FlexJobs' 2024 State of the Workforce Report. Notably, in the six months between the two surveys, working professionals have held firm on five key demands to stay in their jobs: higher pay, the ability to work remotely, scheduling flexibility, professional development opportunities, and improved company culture.

Remote Work Beats Out Salary & Benefits as Top Job Factor

While higher pay is a top factor in employee loyalty and retention, FlexJobs' survey found remote work remains as the most important factor when considering a new job opportunity.

More than one-third (37%) of respondents said remote work was the leading factor when contemplating a new job––12% higher than those listing salary and benefits as the leading factor (25%).

However, high competition for jobs (47%) and lack of remote work options (45%) were among the biggest frustrations workers said they are facing when job searching in today's marketplace. Other top challenges cited were:

44% – Ageism and discrimination

44% – Lack of transparency in the hiring process

32% – Lack of work-life balance in many jobs

29% – The rise of AI and automation

28% – The emphasis on degrees over skills and experience

26% – Lack of job security

16% – Difficulty negotiating salary and benefits

Red Flag Phrases in Job Postings: "Rock Star," "Family," "Wear Many Hats"

Job seekers are increasingly on the lookout for job search red flags. When asked what they considered to be the biggest "red flag" phrase when evaluating job postings, respondents said the top phrases were:

"Rock star" (19%)

"Wearing many hats" (18%)

"Hustle" (17%)

"We're a family" (16%)

"Fast-paced environment" (14%)

Additionally, workers' biggest fear for the future of work is a reduction in remote work opportunities (21%), surpassing concerns about AI-driven job displacement (19%) and the erosion of worker rights (15%).

Methodology: Demographic breakdown of the 2,293 respondents: Gender: women (73%), men (25%), prefer not to identify (1%), prefer to self-describe (1%); Generation: Gen Z (4%), millennial/Gen Y (26%), Gen X (46%), baby boomer (23%), silent generation (1%); Education: less than a high school degree (less than 1%), high school degree or equivalent (8%), some college but no degree (18%), associate's degree (10%), bachelor's degree (39%), graduate degree (24%); Career level: entry-level (11%), experienced (51%), manager (20%), senior-level manager (12%), executive (6%); 29 percent had children 18 or younger living at home with them. FlexJobs created the survey, which was promoted to general audiences and its subscribers/members primarily through social media and newsletters. FlexJobs used a multiple choice and multi-select question format via SurveyMonkey's online platform. The survey ran from February 4-18, 2025.

About FlexJobs

FlexJobs is the leading career service specializing in remote, hybrid, and flexible jobs, with over 135 million people having used its resources since 2007. FlexJobs provides the highest-quality database of vetted remote and flexible job listings, from entry-level to executive, startups to public companies, part-time to full-time. To support job seekers in all phases of their career journey, FlexJobs also offers extensive expert advice, webinars, and other resources. In parallel, FlexJobs works with leading companies to recruit quality remote talent and optimize their remote and flexible workplace. A trusted source for data, trends, and insight, FlexJobs has been cited extensively in top national outlets, including CNN, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, CNBC, Forbes magazine, and many more. FlexJobs also has partner sites Remote.co and Job-Hunt.org to help round out its content and job search offerings. Follow FlexJobs on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

