Nearly Double Number of Research Abstracts Released for Premier Asia-Oceania Event in Growing Area of Disease

"Researchers across Asia and Oceania are a major pillar of the rapid advancement our field is experiencing globally," said Victor Fung, the Oceania-based President of the organization that manages the event, the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society. "The depth of novel insights that will be unveiled during the AOPMC showcases the influential role our region plays in leading and diversifying discovery."

In addition to introducing new advancements, the AOPMC will also offer cutting-edge training in the latest techniques, including workshops in advanced skills like botulinum neurotoxin injections and deep brain stimulation surgery.

Additional details about the event, including the scientific schedule and abstract texts, are available at https://www.aopmc.org.

