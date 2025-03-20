Nearly Double Number of Research Abstracts Released for Premier Asia-Oceania Event in Growing Area of Disease

Just released: Record-breaking 460 submitted scientific abstracts for the 9th Asian and Oceanian Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Congress (AOPMC)
TOKYO, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Submitted research has nearly doubled to a record-breaking 460 abstracts for the 9th Asian and Oceanian Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Congress (AOPMC).
These novel findings and innovations have just been published in the Movement Disorders Clinical Practice journal (https://movementdisorders.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/23301619), and will be presented March 21-23 in Tokyo, Japan. The event showcases regional advancements in movement disorders, an increasingly prevalent category of conditions that include Parkinson's disease, the fastest-increasing brain disorder. Previously, the AOPMC featured about half the amount of research, with an average of 200-250 abstracts per event.
"Researchers across Asia and Oceania are a major pillar of the rapid advancement our field is experiencing globally," said Victor Fung, the Oceania-based President of the organization that manages the event, the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society. "The depth of novel insights that will be unveiled during the AOPMC showcases the influential role our region plays in leading and diversifying discovery."
In addition to introducing new advancements, the AOPMC will also offer cutting-edge training in the latest techniques, including workshops in advanced skills like botulinum neurotoxin injections and deep brain stimulation surgery.
Additional details about the event, including the scientific schedule and abstract texts, are available at https://www.aopmc.org.
About the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society:
The International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society (MDS) — an
international society of more than 12,000 clinicians, scientists, and other healthcare professionals — is dedicated to improving patient care through education and research. For more information about MDS, visit https://www.movementdisorders.org.
