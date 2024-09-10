Neatolabs Partners with Takeya USA to Upgrade Product Personalization

"The surge in demand for personalization has exposed gaps in technology, resulting in prolonged lead times and cumbersome processes. We recognized the urgent need to develop tailored solutions to address these challenges." Post this

The partnership introduces a platform that transcends traditional text-based customization, enabling users to layer and integrate text, images, and graphics. "The surge in demand for personalization has exposed gaps in technology, resulting in prolonged lead times and cumbersome processes. We recognized the urgent need to develop tailored solutions to address these challenges," notes Neatolabs President and CTO, Mahan Bastani.

Our customization platform combines power with ease of use, allowing users to unleash their creativity effortlessly. "Our intuitive interface and advanced features make personalization simple and enjoyable," says Steenari.

Utilizing laser technology and robotics, the solution maximizes customizable areas, even on irregular surfaces, ensuring top-notch quality and efficiency while significantly reducing lead times.

This engraving service is also available on myThermoFlask.com, extending Takeya's commitment to personalization through its subsidiary brand ThermoFlask.

This partnership reinforces Neatolabs' status as an industry leader, committed to delivering unmatched quality and user experience in personalized products.

About Takeya USA:

Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, Takeya USA specializes in insulated hydration solutions. Established in 2009, Takeya USA brings 63 years of Japanese design heritage to offer highly functional hydration solutions. For more information, visit www.takeyausa.com.

About Neatolabs:

Neatolabs offers top-notch personalized product solutions, combining high-quality 3D design tools with advanced laser engraving equipment. Their machinery, featuring a 6-axis robot, reduces processing time and labor per unit. Neatolabs handles all customization aspects, from design to production, relieving manufacturers from internal management and upfront costs. For more information, visit www.neatolabs.io.

Media Contact

