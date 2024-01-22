Nebo Launches "Nebo Wealth" - A Turnkey Asset Allocation and Portfolio Design Platform

The launch of Nebo Wealth will expand our addressable market to include all RIAs looking to better personalize and customize client portfolios, which we believe will disrupt traditional model management and managed account marketplaces. Post this

"The early-adopter Nebo advisors are having great success with personalizing client portfolios. However, many of them have been asking for an end-to-end solution to better streamline and automate the entire process," said Martin Tarlie, Nebo Wealth Product Lead. "The launch of Nebo Wealth will expand our addressable market to include all RIAs looking to better personalize and customize client portfolios, which we believe will disrupt traditional model management and managed account marketplaces."

At the heart of Nebo Wealth's framework is a proprietary multi-period, shortfall optimization engine that constructs portfolios designed to maximize the likelihood of achieving client goals. Nebo Wealth's powerful behavioral finance approach enables RIAs to directly align their clients' financial plans with their investments, resulting in portfolios that are better customized to the needs and circumstances of each client, all delivered through an open-architecture, technology-driven platform.

"Before Nebo, we customized client portfolios around five proprietary model allocations," said Brandon Kramer, Portfolio Manager at Heximer Investment Management**. "Now, Nebo can deliver over 100 unique, personalized client model portfolios, truly elevating our clients' experience, without taking any more of our team's time or resources."

Nebo Wealth offers a robust open architecture platform, providing integrated trading, rebalancing, client reporting, and back-office support. This empowers RIA firms to enhance client service, differentiate their value proposition, save time, drive operational efficiency, and foster growth in assets under management.

To support the next phase of growth for Nebo Wealth's business, veteran asset management executive, Adam Scully-Power, CIMA®, CPWA®, has joined the firm as Practice Solutions Director and will lead business development and relationship management. Prior to joining Nebo Wealth, Scully-Power served in various senior executive roles at Columbia Threadneedle Investments for over 20 years.

"Nebo Wealth represents a leap forward in goals-based wealth management and the future of personalized portfolios," said Scully-Power. "I couldn't be more excited to join the team that will enable advisors to deliver better outcomes for both their clients and their businesses."

Nebo Wealth will be a premier sponsor at the upcoming T3 Conference, held in Las Vegas, NV, Jan 22–25, 2024, and will be presenting timely industry research as well as demonstrating the new capabilities of the Nebo Wealth platform. To learn more, log onto http://www.nebowealth.com.

About Nebo Wealth

Nebo Wealth is an award-winning, open architecture asset management platform that represents a leap forward in goals-based wealth management. Our pioneering approach to asset allocation and portfolio design empowers financial advisors to deliver the personalization that clients expect, with the scale and efficiency that advisors demand.

About GMO

GMO is a global investment manager that brings together focused expertise within its investment teams, industry-leading research, and client solutions and service to advance clients' goals. Privately owned and renowned for its conviction in a valuation-based, long-term investment philosophy, GMO has been a partner to institutions, family offices, wealth managers, and consultants for over 40 years.

*Platform assets are defined as all assets on the Nebo platform whether these are assets for which we provide advisory services, referred to as assets under management, or non-advisory assets under administration, assets held in cash accounts or assets otherwise not managed.

**The above endorsement is from a registered investment adviser ("RIA") that is not a current advisory client of or investor in any private fund sponsored by GMO, but is a contracted user of the Nebo platform and uses the platform to make allocation decisions for its underlying clients. Although the RIA may from time to time allocate client capital to GMO-managed funds, the RIA has not been compensated directly or indirectly by GMO to provide the statements made herein. The RIA's experience may not be representative of clients' or other users' experiences with GMO or Nebo, which may differ.

Nebo Wealth Contact:

Media Contact

