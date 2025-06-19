Nebraska Beef Processing Plant Specifies Penetron Technology for Concrete Durability

Thanks to the proven performance of PENETRON ADMIX SB in similar manufacturing applications – and the self-healing capability to create new crystal formations that seal any newly formed microcracks that may occur in the future – Sustainable Beef was very happy with the results. Post this

Schmeekle Brothers Construction, the general contractor for Sustainable Beef, specified a durable waterproofing solution for the plant's below-grade concrete structures to protect against the hydrostatic pressure of high groundwater levels encountered at the construction site. As a result, Paulsen, the ready-mix concrete supplier, incorporated PENETRON ADMIX SB, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, into the mix design to reduce the permeability of the concrete structures by up to 98% compared to untreated concrete.

"Thanks to the soluble bag packaging of PENETRON ADMIX SB, the correct measuring and mixing of the admixture into the concrete – for any project – is simplified," explained Patrick O'Brien, Western Region Sales Manager for Penetron USA.

When added to concrete, the active ingredients in PENETRON ADMIX SB react to moisture to form insoluble crystals that fill capillaries, microcracks, and pores within the concrete. This network of crystals blocks the pathways for water and chemicals, greatly reducing the risk of corrosion and chemical attack – and ensuring the durability and longevity of the plant's below-grade concrete structures.

"Thanks to the proven performance of PENETRON ADMIX SB in similar manufacturing applications – and the self-healing capability to create new crystal formations that seal any newly formed microcracks that may occur in the future – Sustainable Beef was very happy with the results," says Patrick O'Brien.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs, and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Media Contact

Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com

SOURCE The Penetron Group