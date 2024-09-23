Nebraska Family Planning Relaunches as Reproductive Health Collaborative Nebraska

Omaha-based nonprofit continues as Nebraska's Title X administrator; expands advocacy and education efforts with new name and brand.

OMAHA, Neb. , Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nebraska Family Planning, the state's Title X administrator, relaunched as Reproductive Health Collaborative Nebraska on September 18, 2024. This name change and rebrand mark an evolution in the organization's work and statewide presence and supports an expanded mission around sexual and reproductive health. The new brand also more accurately represents the breadth of the organization's work beyond family planning.

Founded in 2019, the Omaha-based nonprofit will continue as the Title X grant administrator for Nebraska's 11 Title X-funded health agencies, which currently operate at 33 sites statewide. Title X is a federal program providing access to reproductive and sexual health care and family services, with an emphasis on serving low-income individuals and families. Covered services include pregnancy testing and counseling, cancer screenings, contraceptives, STI testing and treatment, basic infertility services, and more. Enacted in 1970, Title X is part of the Public Health Service Act and is overseen by the Office of Population Affairs, a subset of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Beyond its role as Title X administrator, Reproductive Health Collaborative Nebraska braids federal and private funding to enhance clinical best practice, education and outreach, and training to support every Nebraskans' right to affordable, equitable access to quality reproductive and sexual health care.

"Our new identity and branding sharpen the understanding of our existing work, while also ushering in a bolder era of support for sexual and reproductive health and well-being statewide," said Joanna M. Murray, Executive Director of Reproductive Health Collaborative Nebraska.

Nebraska is uniquely situated in the center of the country, where only 11 out of its 93 counties are considered metropolitan and many Nebraskans face challenges in accessing sexual and reproductive health services. More than 20,000 women live in counties without access to a single health center that provides the full range of contraceptive methods, and half of all counties have zero hospitals and birth centers offering obstetric care.

Omaha-based marketing agency Clark Creative Group worked with the Reproductive Health Collaborative Nebraska team to develop and create the organization's new brand identity. The resulting content and creative are based upon input from Nebraskans and are grounded in the organization's guiding principles of access, equity, and quality.

The new visual identity of the Reproductive Health Collaborative represents access, advocacy, and honest conversations around reproductive and sexual well-being services and available resources.

"Vibrant brand colors represent the diversity of gender identities among Nebraskans," said Melanie Morrissey Clark, Board President of Reproductive Health Collaborative Nebraska. "Light blue and pink represent traditional gender roles while purple represents the transgender community and as well as genders other than male and female. White is used to symbolize those who are transitioning, who are nonbinary, and who are intersex."

"I am truly grateful for our team, Clark Creative, and all our partners throughout the rebranding process," said Murray. "As Reproductive Health Collaborative Nebraska, we will continue to invest, educate, and advocate for quality care and for policies that will benefit all Nebraskans and expand access to sexual and reproductive well-being."

ABOUT REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH COLLABORATIVE NEBRASKA

Reproductive Health Collaborative Nebraska works to ensure all Nebraskans have equitable access to high-quality sexual and reproductive healthcare. We support this access, and our partners, by facilitating Title X funding, serving as a trusted and approachable advisor, and advancing a statewide network through unbiased, culturally sensitive, medically accurate community education. We advocate to enhance and expand sexual and reproductive well-being and equity for all Nebraskans, and we're a leading voice for sexual and reproductive health statewide. To learn more about Reproductive Health Collaborative Nebraska, support our work, or for help accessing direct reproductive and sexual healthcare services, visit RHCNebraska.org.

Nebraska Family Planning is supported by the Office of Population Affairs of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of a financial assistance award totaling $2,011,731 with 31% funded by the Office of Population Affairs/OASH/HHS and $4,418,647.00 amount and 69% funded by non-government source(s). The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by Office of Population Affairs/OASH/HHS, or the U.S. Government. For more information, please visit the Office of Population Affairs website: https://opa.hhs.gov/grant-programs/title-x-service-grants.

