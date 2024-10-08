Nebraska Medicine and CancerIQ Shift Lung Cancer Diagnoses to Earlier Stages

New data presented at ACCC National Oncology Conference shows CancerIQ drives 6X increase in risk assessment, leading to uptick in preventive care and early-stage diagnoses

CHICAGO and OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nebraska Medicine, the clinical partner of the University of Nebraska Medical Center, achieved a nearly 6x increase in lung cancer risk assessment completion through a collaboration with CancerIQ, a best-in-class cancer-focused precision health platform. The results of the lung cancer early detection campaign, which focused on risk assessment outside of the clinical setting, will be presented at the upcoming Association of Cancer Care Centers (ACCC) National Oncology Conference.

Supported by CancerIQ, Nebraska Medicine developed and launched a lung cancer early detection campaign in 2023. The two-month program targeted patients with a recorded history of smoking. Those patients received patient portal messages, emails or fliers in the mail encouraging them to complete a cancer risk assessment.

The response rate to these messages was 29% — a significant increase from the 5% to 6% response rate in Nebraska Medicine's previous campaigns. Upon completion of the risk assessment, patients received tailored education and a personalized action plan to support early cancer detection and prevention. Of the patients who completed the assessment, 30.3% were deemed eligible for a low-dose CT scan and a shared decision-making appointment, and 41.3% were deemed eligible for additional preventive services such as high-risk breast screening or genetic testing. Ultimately, four patients received a diagnosis of Stage 1A lung cancer after undergoing their low-dose CT scan — a diagnosis with a five-year survival rate significantly higher than a Stage 4 lung cancer diagnosis — one that could have been missed without this campaign.

"Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in Nebraska, but the screening rate for at-risk patients is just 3.7% due to the complexity of screening guidelines and the difficulty of obtaining up-to-date patient history," said Rachael Schmidt, Program Director for Cancer Survivorship & Cancer Risk, Nebraska Medicine. "CancerIQ provided us with the technology and the expertise to efficiently identify and query patients eligible for a cancer risk assessment, contact patients through targeted outreach, and determine whether patients were eligible for additional services based on their responses to the risk assessment — all without overburdening our IT and marketing teams."

Following the success of the initial outreach campaign, Nebraska Medicine has expanded its program by bringing risk assessment services to in-person community events, broadening outreach to additional patients who may be at risk of a lung cancer diagnosis, and expanding to other clinical settings including colon cancer screening. The health system is continuing to collaborate with CancerIQ as it expands the program.

"CancerIQ is so proud of the results that Rachael and Nebraska Medicine were able to achieve in such a short period of time," said Feyi Ayodele, CEO & co-founder, CancerIQ. "These results show the power of meeting patients where they are, truly understanding cancer risk across populations, and standing up cancer risk assessment campaigns without significant lift from internal clinical and IT teams already operating at capacity."

Schmidt is presenting a poster, A Precision Cancer Prevention Platform, at the ACCC's 41st National Oncology Conference, which is Oct. 9-11 in Minneapolis.

About CancerIQ

CancerIQ is the only cancer-focused precision health platform that empowers healthcare providers to detect cancer earlier and prevent it altogether across all patient populations. Integrated directly into real-time EHR workflows, CancerIQ makes it easy to gather comprehensive patient data, automatically map it to the latest evidence-based guidelines, and expand access to personalized care plans, cutting-edge clinical solutions, and genomic innovations. CancerIQ co-founder and CEO Feyi Ayodele was recently named a Modern Healthcare Innovator for pioneering this transformative approach to cancer prevention, early detection and treatment. Learn more at canceriq.com, follow CancerIQ on X or LinkedIn.

About Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine leads the world in transforming lives to create a healthy future through extraordinary care, discovery and learning. The most esteemed academic medical center in the region, Nebraska Medicine offers exceptional patient care combined with innovative research and education through its partner, the University of Nebraska Medical Center. This organization provides its patients with access to more than 1,000 physicians, 809-licensed hospital beds in Omaha and Bellevue, and nearly 40 specialty and primary care clinics in Omaha and the surrounding area. Find Nebraska Medicine online at NebraskaMed.com.

Media Contact

Malvina Kefalas, CancerIQ, 1 5165038610, [email protected], www.canceriq.com

SOURCE CancerIQ