Nebraska Professors Allegedly Handpick Holocaust Scholars from Twitter

The theme of the Symposium, "Fascism: Then and Now," seemed to be crafted to target the professors' political adversaries. The professors used the event to draw "parallels" between historical Nazi fascism and whatever the professors assert is Nazism's contemporary. This approach has come under criticism by certain Jewish authors, who argue against using Holocaust education to target modern-day political opponents in causes unrelated to the Holocaust.

The professors invited only presenters from the narrowest slice of their left-wing political spectrum who already agreed with their argument. Just by looking at the titles of the presentations, the presenters tried to associate "Christian Churches," "Christian Nationalism," "White Nationalism," "the far right," "Right-wing populism," and "antifeminists" with historical Nazism. Symposium Program. The selected presenters shared Professor Kohen's exact viewpoint that he espoused on his Twitter account, that today's ills can be blamed on "Christian Nationalism."

On Twitter, (now "X") Professor Kohen commonly called his opponents "extremists" and "Nazis," on Twitter, even while describing modern day politicians. But Professor Kohen's Twitter account takes the attack even further by explicitly linking historical Nazism to modern day Nebraskans. JLN's reporting is ongoing. Read more at Jewish Legal News, Inc.

