Nectar Medical Vapes Revolutionizes the Dry Herb Vaping Experience

Nectar Hex Bests the Market in Temperature, Charging Time & Heat-Up Time

LONDON, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nectar, the UK's leading dry herb vaporizer brand, aims to disrupt the dry herb vape market with a groundbreaking new device that combines a patented rapid hybrid heating system and a luxurious, hygienic 24ct gold chamber. The Nectar Hex utilizes both convection and conduction to produce a vapor with superior flavor in less than 20 seconds.

"The Nectar Hex is innovation that advances our mission to provide the healthiest means of responsibly enjoying and utilizing nature's medicines," said Mario, Director at Nectar. "Every aspect of the revolutionary Nectar Hex was designed and built with our customers in mind. Nectar is again setting the gold standard for the dry herb vaping experience."

Dry herb vaping allows users to get the full benefits of cannabis without inhaling toxic, potentially carcinogenic fumes created during traditional smoking methods. Heating the herb rather than burning it also provides enhanced flavors. "The Nectar Hex's patented heating system allows for better flavor, consistent vapor, more precise temperature control and fast vapor production," said Mario. "Our customers can customize their vaping experience with precision temperature control and with the Hex's airflow slider."

Other advanced features of the Nectar Hex include:

Quality build: The 24ct gold-plated medical grade chamber heats herbs evenly and resists corrosion, oxidation and bacteria build-up. The Hex is all-metal, consistent with Nectar's zero plastic policy.

Quick charging: The Sony battery provides 60+ minutes of uninterrupted vaping experience. The USB-C port charges to 100% in less than 60 minutes.

Effortless loading: Reusable, medical-grade Nectar Dosing Capsules can be used with both herbs and extracts, and allow for easy chamber maintenance.

Session management: The Hex's session timers allow for three-, six- and nine-minute intervals for customizing efficiency, enjoyment, and control.

Haptic feedback: Gentle vibrations notify customers when the Hex reaches the desired temperature.

"We're working to remove the stigma associated with dry herbs," said Mario. "Nectar Hex features like the MagStick Multi Use Tool and ability to store three spare filters in the battery compartment enable help customers to enjoy dry herb vaping conveniently and discretely."

The Nectar Hex Basic Kit includes a Nectar Hex Vaporizer, a USB-C Fast Charging Cable, a Cleaning Kit, a Dosing Capsule for herbs and a Dosing Capsule for extracts, three gauze pads and two Isopropyl alcohol pads. The Nectar Hex is available from Nectar and Amazon.

ABOUT NECTAR

Nectar Medical Vapes is an e-commerce company based in London, United Kingdom. Nectar was founded with the sole purpose of providing the healthiest means of responsibly enjoying and utilizing nature's medicines through the use of hardware such as vaporizers, whilst completely avoiding the consumption of toxins and carcinogens. Nectar products are becoming increasingly popular and are setting themselves as a gold standard in product quality and is currently the UK's leading dry herb vaporizer brand.

