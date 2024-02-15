Nectar Supports Heart and Brain Health Through American Heart Association's "Life Is Why" Campaign

The American Heart Association is thrilled to work with Nectar as a supporter of Life is Why to help raise awareness and promote longer, healthier lives. Post this

From February 15 through March 15, Nectar will provide customers and followers with consumer education on the benefits of sleep to cardiovascular health. Its goal is to spread the awareness of the effectiveness that sleep has on overall body wellness.

"The American Heart Association is thrilled to work with Nectar as a supporter of Life is Why to help raise awareness and promote longer, healthier lives," said Stella Low, Bay Area Board of Directors Chair for the American Heart Association. "Good sleep habits not only help you feel more energized for the day ahead, but adequate sleep alongside a good diet and exercise regime is an essential part of a healthy lifestyle that can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease."

If you would like to donate today, please visit this link. To learn more about the Life Is Why campaign and other participating companies.

About Nectar:

The mattress magic began when Nectar launched in 2016. The goal was to make the most comfortable, yet affordable, memory foam mattresses you could buy online. Today, Nectar is America's most awarded mattress and is available in more than 4,000 retail stores in the US. Nectar believes any person can be a morning person with the right mattress. With more than 70,000 5-star reviews and 4 million happy sleepers, there's no wrong side of this bed. Nectar is owned by Resident Home, America's #1 mattress company. For more information, visit nectarsleep.com.

About Resident Home

Resident Home is a fast-growing direct-to-consumer mattress, bedding, and home furnishing company with a passion to provide consumers with better choices when it comes to everyday home products. Their brands include Nectar, DreamCloud, Siena, Awara, and Cloverlane. Each brand holds unparalleled standards for quality, style, and value. For more information, visit https://www.residenthome.com/.

Media Contact

Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven, 908-875-8908, [email protected]

SOURCE Nectar