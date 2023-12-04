Necto Unveils Premium API Multi Bank Platform Delivering Real Time Cash Management and Payments to Clients Globally

"Necto gave us the ability to provide real time liquidity management to our corporate customers," says FrIdIric Saunier, General Manager of Diapason Post this

The company also announced an $8m seed round with participation from leading global enterprise fintech investors, including Nyca Partners, Point72 Ventures, Vine Ventures, Avenir Growth, Communitas Capital, Edison Partners and AFG Partners. Necto will use this investment to continue building out its roster of integrated Premium Bank APIs.‥

"Premium Banking APIs are transforming global payments and cash management operations, which have historically been supported through archaic financial messaging formats, such as file-based host to host connections" says Guido Schulz who joined the Company as CEO congruent to the financing earlier this year. "Necto is powering the next generation of treasury management applications and payment services providers with a global catalogue of APIs."

"Necto gave us the ability to provide real time liquidity management to our corporate customers," says FrIdIric Saunier, General Manager of Diapason, a leading treasury management system provider.

"Ubiquitous real-time payments mean corporate treasurers need synchronized real-time information, and Necto is the essential software for modernizing financial connectivity," states Hans Morris, Managing Partner of Nyca Partners. "We have very high expectations for Necto and are particularly confident to be part of such a strong roster of investors."

Founded in 2023, leveraging the technology of FinLync, Necto enables corporates, banks, treasury technology providers, ERPs and PSPs to evolve beyond antiquated financial messaging. The platform harnesses the power of next generation, API driven bank connectivity and harmonizes the data, enabling clients to have a holistic view of their real-time and future cash management positions as well as manage and initiate payments. Led by a team of proven fintech innovators, Necto's mission is to provide the rails for its partners and clients to transform how global treasury operates.

Guido Schulz, Necto's CEO, has spent more than 20 years in various executive roles across international payments and payments security. Previously, Guido held roles as CEO of Bento for Business (acq. by US Bank) and Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer of MerchantLink (acq. By Shift4).

