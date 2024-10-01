NEDHSA and Genoa Healthcare Partner to Provide Flu Shots and COVID-19 Vaccinations to Vulnerable Populations

"By providing these vaccination events, we're showing the region that we're focused and committed to delivering lifesaving care to vulnerable people and communities," Dr. Sizer said Post this

NEDHSA Executive Director Dr. Monteic A. Sizer said this event is another extension of the "agency's commitment to addressing the complex healthcare needs of the region's most at-risk populations."

"By providing these vaccination events, we're showing the region that we're focused and committed to delivering lifesaving care to vulnerable people and communities," Dr. Sizer said. "NEDHSA will continue to work across race, class, and politics, collaborating with businesses, faith-based organizations, and others to ensure our region's healthcare needs are met."

Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are available at no cost to individuals. However, if an individual has insurance, Genoa asks that they bring their insurance card for billing purposes. Vaccine Information Statements (VIS) for all vaccines can be accessed through Immunize.org. Specific VIS forms for the Flu Vaccine and COVID-19 Vaccine are also available online.

Genoa Healthcare Director of Operations Brandon Demerson, PharmD, said the importance of "making vaccinations accessible to underserved populations can't be taken for granted."

"It is important to care for the community and encourage immunizations," Dr. Demerson said. "Getting vaccinated helps protect the people we serve and those around them. Genoa's pharmacy will do whatever we can to make sure our communities have access to flu vaccines this year."

For more than 20 years, Genoa Healthcare has been dedicated to serving individuals with behavioral health needs and other complex conditions, providing personalized pharmacy services in partnership with clinics, communities, and health plans.

The October 4 vaccination event in Monroe will start a regional tour where NEDHSA and Genoa will offer the vaccinations in other locations in the 12 parishes of Northeast Louisiana.

Dr. Sizer added: "Through the integration of once fragmented prevention and wellness, developmental disability, and behavioral and primary health services, we developed this pharmacy infrastructure so that our patients, staff, provider networks, and the entire region can obtain lifesaving, cost-effective medications that align with the integrated healthcare delivery system we built to meet needs in our rural region."

To register for the vaccination event, visit NEDHSAGenoaVaccinateMonroe.eventbrite.com.

Media Contact

DeRon Talley, NEDHSA, 318-237-9973, [email protected], www.nedeltahsa.org

Twitter

SOURCE NEDHSA