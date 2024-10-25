NEDHSA and Ochsner LSU Health Monroe Sign Agreement to Enhance Integrated Care Services for Northeast Louisiana

Dr. Sizer added: "NEDHSA's Integrated Care model works to improve the lives of Louisiana's most vulnerable populations." Post this

"We are connecting more strategically and leveraging our assets to impact upstream or those systemic factors that cause higher rates of downstream outcomes like mental illness, addiction, primary health care challenges, and poverty," Dr. Sizer said. "By working with Ochsner LSU Health Monroe, we are not only improving the accessibility of behavioral and physical health services but also creating a system that supports the overall well-being of some of our most vulnerable citizens."

The agreement outlines a commitment from both organizations to create a seamless system of referrals and access to essential health services. NEDHSA will prioritize admissions for pregnant women struggling with substance use disorders at its RISE Treatment Center, a facility that provides residential care for these women and their children. This treatment center provides substance abuse treatment and detoxication residential/inpatient care to pregnant women and women with children. The dependent children also receive services based on need and age. Pediatric and obstetric care will be provided to the women and children by Ochsner LSU Health Monroe, including preventative care, primary care, and emergency services not available through the RISE Treatment Center. The partnership aims to expand access to quality health services in the region, ensuring that rural and underserved communities receive the care they need. Both organizations are committed to addressing the social factors that impact health, particularly for vulnerable populations, through their combined efforts.

Ochsner LSU Health Monroe Chief Executive Officer Mark Randolph said, "At Ochsner LSU Health, a large part of our mission is to improve the health of the communities we serve, and the future health of our communities begins with maternal care and the smallest patients."

"Throughout my career, I spent many years in neonatal and pediatric intensive care, and I know all too well how important prenatal care is to the wellbeing of both mother and baby," Randolph said. "By partnering with Northeast Delta Human Services Authority, we can improve the health of pregnant women and newborn babies, creating a healthier future for northeast Louisiana."

This MOU is part of both organizations' ongoing efforts to eliminate barriers to healthcare access and improve the quality of life for residents of Northeast Louisiana.

Dr. Sizer added: "NEDHSA's Integrated Care model works to improve the lives of Louisiana's most vulnerable populations. We have created partnerships with local and state governments, higher educational institutions, and related organizations to help combat food insecurity, high unemployment, community instability, poor education, and inadequate housing options. Additionally, our research and outcomes-focused approach will revolutionize treatment options and draw down much-needed research dollars."

