NEDHSA announces Inaugural Recovery Celebration with September 15 event at Forsythe Park

"People who experience mental illness and substance use disorders must receive the support they need when they need it," Dr. Sizer said. "We know that behavioral health is essential to overall regional primary and population health outcomes. We also know that prevention works, treatment is effective, and people recover."

"Our Recovery Day Celebration is specifically designed to encourage health-seeking behaviors and to build unity around what can unite us," Dr. Sizer said. "This is why we continue to include our Arts as Medicine and related creative initiatives in the work we do. We must unify and thrive around the complex challenges we mutually face."

The Recovery Day Celebration highlights and celebrates people in recovery from substance use and mental disorders, along with treatment providers promoting that recovery is possible in all forms. This day of celebration, within Recovery Month, is part of a national observance that promotes the societal benefits of prevention, treatment, and recovery. The event will feature speakers with lived experiences, NARCAN Training, health and wellness activities, interactive games and crafts, food, and music provided by SNAZZ Band.

NEDHSA's Opioid Use Disorder Prevention Manager Kara J. Etienne, LMSW, said, "NEDHSA's Recovery Day Celebration is not only for people in recovery but has been designed with the contributions of treatment and service providers in mind, and will also be a day for them to "celebrate" their contributions."

"The day has been planned as a fun-filled, relaxing day that will bring together various agencies within NEDHSA's catchment area and from other areas of the state to share resources and messages that will strengthen and renew hope, all while interacting through music, crafts, and games," Etienne said.

The event is free and open to the public.

