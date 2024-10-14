NEDHSA, Barkdull Faulk Elementary School Partner to Support Student Wellness and Development

"By working closely with Barkdull Faulk, we can create a safer, healthier, and more supportive environment for students who need these critical services," Dr. Sizer said. Post this

NEDHSA Executive Director Dr. Monteic A. Sizer said, "This collaboration represents a significant step in addressing the social determinants of health that impact students' ability to succeed academically and thrive in their communities."

"By working closely with Barkdull Faulk, we can create a safer, healthier, and more supportive environment for students who need these critical services," Dr. Sizer said. "We have heard the needs of our citizens, and we have also seen their tears; now it is time for us to act in ways that inspire positive community change and results in South Monroe."

The partnership will offer coordinated access to various services, including mental health care, addiction treatment, primary care, wellness services, and support for students with developmental disabilities. The agreement aligns with NEDHSA's mission of ensuring high-quality, compassionate, and accessible care for all individuals dealing with mental illness, addiction, and developmental challenges.

Barkdull Faulk will connect students to NEDHSA's comprehensive range of services. NEDHSA will provide behavioral health evaluations, addiction services, wellness programs, and primary care, ensuring a holistic approach to each student's needs. The initiative targets students most in need, offering tailored programs that promote mental health, prevent substance abuse, and provide life skills training. Both organizations will engage parents, caregivers, and the wider school community to ensure that students and families have full access to the resources provided. Through participation in school events and the promotion of integrated care services, the partnership aims to empower families to take proactive steps toward well-being.

Barkdull Faulk Principal Dr. Bakari Beckwith said, "The school is excited to partner with NEDHSA and the establishment of the RISE facility."

"This facility symbolizes the continued growth, support, development, and education of our community as it relates to mental health and other related services provided by NEDHSA," Dr. Beckwith said. "We believe this partnership will strengthen the community, school, and home relationship. At Barkdull Faulk Elementary, we care about the whole child and the families that support them. The signing of this MOU solidifies those efforts and merges the mission and vision of both NEDHSA and Barkdull Faulk Elementary."

Dr. Sizer added: "This initiative represents a long-term commitment from both NEDHSA and Barkdull Faulk to provide an ongoing continuum of quality services, including prevention, crisis intervention, and coordinated care for students and their families."

