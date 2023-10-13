NEDHSA, Christal Wheeler Productions seek to inspire region through "Under Construction" stageplay

"We believe there is medicine in creative expression, and the arts can help a person come alive in ways some traditional treatment options can't," Dr. Sizer said. Tweet this

NEDHSA Executive Director Dr. Monteic A Sizer said the agency "intends to help make Northeast Louisiana a regional creative hub, a preferred destination that will generate much-needed regional economic development, diversity, job creation, and more."

"We believe there is medicine in creative expression, and the arts can help a person come alive in ways some traditional treatment options can't," Dr. Sizer said. "We intend to help create an environment where dreams are realized, families are strong, bodies are healthy, community institutions are thriving, and spirits are renewed."

Dr. Sizer said the agency is "helping people in our region understand addiction and mental health issues with this innovative prevention approach. We are essentially showing our region the struggles of addiction and mental illness on stage using various creative art forms."

"We want individuals who are divided racially, politically, economically, and socially to understand that all people have value and potential," Dr. Sizer said. "This production is designed to show our collective humanity, to challenge us, to sadden us, and to motivate us towards collective action."

Director Christal Wheeler said the "Under Construction" script focuses on "our individual construction and the factors that build us into the people we become over time."

"We will explore the roadblocks, detours, and distractions that come in the form of addictions that many may encounter on this road called life," Wheeler said. "I believe that our audience, whether they have experienced addiction in some form or not, will gain a better understanding of how all distractions can hinder our progress but won't stop our journey unless we allow it."

To reserve free tickets, visit https://nedhsaunder2023.eventbrite.com.

