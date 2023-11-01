NEDHSA, Pelican State Credit Union ink MOU for financial literacy partnership

"We are adding financial literacy because it is also a negative social determinant of health," Dr. Sizer said. "Of the thousands of regional patients we see across our programmatic service areas, many struggle with financial issues." Post this

"We are adding financial literacy because it is also a negative social determinant of health," Dr. Sizer said. "Of the thousands of regional patients we see across our programmatic service areas, many struggle with financial issues."

Dr. Sizer also explained that NEDHSA's "new Money is Health initiative is specifically designed to help our patients understand the connection between properly managing finances and health outcomes."

"Our initiative is also designed to help our patients gain control over their finances, feel empowered, and further learn how to make informed decisions that will ultimately lead to improved health outcomes," Dr. Sizer said.

NEDHSA and Pelican State Credit Union agree to support the following activities within the scope of the MOU. They will ensure the public knows the agency's services, financial literacy, and other resources for families, children, and other vulnerable populations in Northeast Louisiana.

According to a survey by Bankrate, more Americans are worried about money hurting their mental health. The survey revealed that 52 percent of respondents listed money as significantly affecting their mental health. The latest finding compares with 42 percent of U.S. adults who said money was their top concern last year. Mental health distress can manifest in many ways. For the Bankrate survey, that definition included feelings of anxiety, stress, worried thoughts, difficulty sleeping, and depression.

NEDHSA and Pelican State Credit Union will link shared populations of partnered agencies and other initiatives by providing and sharing informational resources, collaborating, and ultimately acting as a referral point for individuals needing financial health help and/or Integrated Care help.

Jessica Sharon, Pelican State Credit Union's Assistant Vice-President of Financial Outreach, said they are "thrilled to work with the Northeast Delta Human Services Authority by offering financial education as well as safe and fairly priced financial products and services."

"Our long history serving the Louisiana Department of Health and their agencies has positioned us to serve their employees and clients well," Sharon said. "We'll be sharing our national award-winning Financial Outreach Programs and one-on-one credit counseling with the Northeast Delta family."

Pelican State Credit Union's Financial Outreach Program features services such as Financial Wellness Workshops, Informational Tables, participating in Health and Wellness Fairs, and Team Training. Pelican State Credit Union is located at 2880 Louisville Ave #1, Monroe, LA 71201.

Media Contact

DeRon Talley, NEDHSA, 318-237-9973, [email protected], www.nedeltahsa.org

Twitter

SOURCE NEDHSA