NEDHSA, Strauss Theatre partner to bring award-winning musical "Next to Normal" to stage

"We believe there is medicine in creative expression, and the arts can help a person come alive in ways traditional treatment options can't," Dr. Sizer said. "We also intend to help make Northeast Louisiana a regional creative hub, a preferred destination that will generate much-needed regional economic development, diversity, job creation, and more."

"Next to Normal" tells the story of Diana Goodman, a suburban wife and mother who has bipolar disorder and is haunted by the loss of her infant son. The effects on her family have been profound. Her doctors suggest hypnosis and Electric Convulsive Therapy in an attempt to manage her condition.

Strauss Theatre Center President Scott Frick said, "Bringing musicals like "Next to Normal" to the community theater provides a powerful platform to address and explore mental health issues in an engaging and empathetic way."

"By partnering with the NEDHSA, Strauss aims to not only enrich the community but also foster essential conversations about mental health awareness and support," Frick said. "This musical will offer a profound look into the challenges of mental illness, encouraging dialogue and understanding in a setting that is both impactful and accessible."

"Through this collaboration, Strauss aims to create a space where individuals can find both solace and solidarity in shared experiences," Frick said.

As part of the partnership between NEDHSA and Strauss Theatre, NEDHSA will allow the public to attend the November 9 musical showing for free in an evening called "NEDHSA NIGHT." NEDHSA NIGHT aims to increase access to vulnerable populations who may not have the financial resources to attend.

Frick added, "The performing arts have a unique ability to break down barriers and connect us on a deeply human level, making it an invaluable tool in raising awareness and compassion for mental health."

Dr. Sizer added, "We intend to help create an environment where dreams are realized, families are strong, bodies are healthy, community institutions are thriving, and spirits are renewed."

Strauss Members can get tickets starting October 21, with public sale and NEDHSA night tickets available on October 28.

Tickets can be found at strausstc.com or by calling the Box Office at (318) 323-6681.

