NEDHSA to host Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training on May 23-24

NEDHSA Executive Director Dr. Monteic A. Sizer said, "We can effectively help our citizens meet many of their physical and behavioral health needs; however, we cannot solve complex societal problems alone."

"We are connecting more strategically and intentionally with municipals, local government agencies, and faith-based organizations as we seek to battle mental illness and addiction," Dr. Sizer said. "When evidence-based treatment and training are expanded, we all can better provide accessible, quality, and competent care to our region."

The ASIST training helps professionals learn the risk factors and warning signs for mental health and addiction concerns, strategies for how to help someone in both crisis and non-crisis situations, and where to turn for help to help individuals during a chaotic time in their lives.

Dr. Sizer added, "We must continue to be innovative in conceptualizing issues and solving problems on behalf of and with vulnerable people and communities in our region."

To register for the ASIST Training, visit https://asisthsatraining.eventbrite.com

DeRon Talley, NEDHSA, 318-237-9973, [email protected]

