NEDHSA to host Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training on May 23-24

MONROE, La., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) is set to host an Applied Suicide Intervention Skills (ASIST) Training on May 23-24 at the Mount Zion Baptist Church Family Life Center, 100 N. 18th Street, Monroe, LA 71201.
The ASIST Training is a two-day interactive workshop in suicide first aid. ASIST helps increase participant skills and confidence to intervene with someone at risk of suicide. Trainers facilitate participant involvement and help participants build confidence and skills. The training includes trainer presentations, small-group learning, high-quality audiovisual and practice scenarios, and interactive discussions and questions.
NEDHSA Executive Director Dr. Monteic A. Sizer said, "We can effectively help our citizens meet many of their physical and behavioral health needs; however, we cannot solve complex societal problems alone."
"We are connecting more strategically and intentionally with municipals, local government agencies, and faith-based organizations as we seek to battle mental illness and addiction," Dr. Sizer said. "When evidence-based treatment and training are expanded, we all can better provide accessible, quality, and competent care to our region."
The ASIST training helps professionals learn the risk factors and warning signs for mental health and addiction concerns, strategies for how to help someone in both crisis and non-crisis situations, and where to turn for help to help individuals during a chaotic time in their lives.
Dr. Sizer added, "We must continue to be innovative in conceptualizing issues and solving problems on behalf of and with vulnerable people and communities in our region."
To register for the ASIST Training, visit https://asisthsatraining.eventbrite.com
