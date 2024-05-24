NEDHSA to host "Do No Harm: The Opioid Epidemic" theater screening at Cinemark Tinseltown West Monroe 17; free event set for May 30

"We are seeing a resurgence of opioid-related treatment needs, arrests, hospitalizations, and deaths in our region and this event will help inspire others to work with us, bringing resilience into our Northeast Louisiana," Dr. Sizer said. Post this

Dr. Sizer will also be sharing clinical, research, and public policy insights prior to the showing of the documentary.

Filmed in the opioid epidemic ground zeros of Seattle, Kentucky, and New Hampshire, the documentary features poignant stories from those hit hardest by prescription opioid addiction and overdose death. The documentary is narrated by Golden Globe®-winning actor Ed Harris.

Professionals who register to attend the video theater screening can receive 2.5 hours of Continuing Education Units (CEUs).

NEDHSA is the state provider for Region 8 and oversees the administration of its Opioid Response Plan. This plan is tasked with decreasing the effects of the opioid epidemic in Northeast Louisiana through five pillars the state's response has been built on: surveillance, prevention, intervention, treatment, and recovery.

NEDHSA, through its Prevention and Wellness Department, provides the Opioid Misuse and Abuse Prevention Program (OMAPP), which is funded by the Louisiana State Opioid Response (LaSOR) Grant that provides services such as Narcan training and distribution, safe medication storage and disposal products, grief counseling, nursing and peer support services through the crisis mobile team and evidenced-based programs like LifeSkills and Generation Rx. All of these services are provided at no cost to all who reside in our catchment area.

On June 13, NEDHSA will host its annual Opioid Summit at ULM Bayou Pointe Event Center. NEDHSA's Opioid Summit is an opportunity for behavioral health professionals, primary healthcare workers, law enforcement, federal, state, and local officials, clergy, and advocates to come together and collaborate on how to meet this complex societal issue with action. NARCAN training and distribution will also be available to all attendees.

Dr. Sizer added: "Our current opioid crisis will be mitigated when we learn how to effectively work across race, class, governmental silos, and political divisions. Additionally, opioid addiction will be mitigated once we develop enough compassion for those addicted and get them the evidence-based treatment they need, work to reduce those negative social determinants that drive their addiction, and help the people addicted to opioids find something to live for other than drugs."

