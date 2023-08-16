Need to Create a Bird Habitat? Call a Professional Logger.

A logger's livelihood depends on a healthy ecosystem where trees are sustainably planted and harvested – any different and their career would have an expiration date. Tweet this

Many birds rely on young forests for nesting and raising their young, and logging is the first step in creating healthy young forests. Also, when loggers leave wide forest buffers along streams and rivers, they protect water quality and provide essential bird habitats.

The group visited Walsh Timber's logging site of a private landowner managed by Echo Forestry. Logging the site was Jason Edwards of J&H Logging Coushatta, Louisiana, who is a 2nd generation logger and avid hunter. Most loggers hunt, fish, hike, camp, and enjoy the woods immensely. For many, they found their way to logging, allowing them to make the woods into their office.

Sustainably managed forests with periodic logging by professional loggers create the habitat for multiple bird species and many other plants and animals.

