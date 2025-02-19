Neeraj Methi Joins Myriad360 as New Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions

"Cybersecurity is more critical than ever, and I look forward to working with the talented team at Myriad360 to provide expert guidance and support to customers on the complex and ever evolving cybersecurity challenges." Post this

"As we continue our focus on cybersecurity, further building upon the strong foundation we've established, the addition of Neeraj will accelerate our vision," said Herb Hogue, Chief Technology, Solutions, and Innovation Officer, Myriad360. "His deep industry expertise and track record of driving business growth will be instrumental in expanding our cybersecurity solutions and delivering even greater value to our clients."

Methi joins Myriad360 with over 26 years' experience in the technology sector, having played key roles in multiple high-growth companies. His career includes contributions to one IPO (Okta), one unicorn (OutSystems), and three successful startups. He is passionate about guiding organizations through complex cybersecurity challenges, fostering business expansion, and driving innovation in security solutions.

"I'm excited to join Myriad360 for its people-first culture, high-touch expertise, and focus on deep relationships, offering incredible opportunities for growth and impact," said Methi. "Cybersecurity is more critical than ever, and I look forward to working with the talented team at Myriad360 to provide expert guidance and support to customers on the complex and ever evolving cybersecurity challenges."

Outside of work, Methi enjoys yoga, meditation, healthy eating, and golf when time allows. He is a proud father of a 19-year-old son following in his footsteps in the tech industry, and a 16-year-old daughter who is a talented musician and crew team member.

For more information about Myriad360 and its leadership team, visit http://www.myriad360.com.

About Myriad360

Myriad360 is the global systems integrator trusted by some of the largest brands in the

world to bring complex technology visions to life. Myriad360 takes an agile and precise approach to ensure they help clients maximize resources toward their bigger-picture vision, rigorously plan toward meticulous execution, and innovate in ways that future-proof their technology infrastructures. With a wide range of global partnerships and a high-touch team that's personally invested in the success of every project, clients count on Myriad360 to deliver top-tier technology solutions that give them a competitive edge. Visit myriad360.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Angela Tuzzo, Myriad360, 201.805.5780, [email protected], www.myriad360.com

SOURCE Myriad360