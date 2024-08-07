Negative Population Growth, Inc. Publishes New Forum Paper, "Losing Population and Loving It"

Population Decline: A Beacon of Hope?

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Negative Population Growth, Inc. (NPG) is proud to announce the release of its latest Forum paper, "Losing Population and Loving It," authored by Mark Cromer. This impactful publication explores the often-overlooked benefits of population decline in various communities across the United States.

In the paper, Cromer highlights that "In the United States, however, there are locales that offer snapshots of the promise that depopulating communities hold and demonstrate in real-world terms that decreases in population actually augur improved quality of life and hope for the future." He examines how certain cities have managed to survive and thrive amid sustained population loss.

The author discusses the challenges facing America's great cities, stating, "With America's Great Cities now in states ranging from chronic crisis to civic rigor mortis... the axiom that population decline is a surefire symptom of decay is once again being bandied about as evidence of societal failures." This perspective challenges conventional notions regarding population growth and its assumed correlation with societal health.

Focusing on the small town of Galena, Illinois, Cromer notes, "The small town of Galena knows a thing or two about navigating sustained population loss while continuing to not only enjoy a quality of life with relative tranquility as a key feature but also thrive in spite of the historic outbound flow of people." With a population that has experienced significant declines historically, Galena has adapted through community resilience and strategic planning.

Cromer states, "What Galena has managed to pull off... could well serve as the template for many other communities across the country." The paper suggests that even towns lacking substantial historic assets can harness population declines to improve public service delivery and community engagement.

In conclusion, Cromer posits that "Losing Population and Loving It is a state of being whose time has come," urging communities to rethink their approach to population dynamics and consider the potential upsides of lower numbers.

Since 1972, NPG has worked to educate both the public and policy leaders about the impacts of overpopulation. With a steadfast commitment to reducing population growth to achieve a sustainable balance with our environmental resources, NPG continues to be a leading voice of reason in a world often driven by the pursuit of perpetual growth. We do not simply identify the problems – we propose solutions. For more information, visit our website at NPG.org, follow us on Facebook @NegativePopulationGrowth or follow us on X @npg_org.

