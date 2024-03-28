Negative Population Growth, Inc. Unveils Startling Findings in New Forum Paper on the Costs of Cheap Immigration Detention

Currently, the Department of Homeland Security outsources over three-quarters of immigrant detainee housing to private entities, signaling a profitable nexus between private prison profits and high illegal immigration rates. Post this

Rubenstein's research paints a stark picture of a sector too embedded in the U.S. criminal justice fabric to fade without a fight, leveraging its position for continued profitability. "The Regan era was the Golden Age of privatization," the paper highlights, signaling the marked shift toward private solutions for communal problems, with imprisonment taking center stage.

Currently, the Department of Homeland Security outsources over three-quarters of immigrant detainee housing to private entities, signaling a profitable nexus between private prison profits and high illegal immigration rates. The industry's revenue streams are furthered by contracts for prison utilities like food and health services, which, Rubenstein notes, often yield substandard conditions and lawsuits.

With private prisons ingratiating themselves through political contributions and an expanding footprint in detaining immigrants, Rubenstein suggests a formidable challenge in efforts to curb their influence. Under the Biden administration, there has been a noted shift. The number of ICE detainees has significantly been reduced, and alternative means of detention are increasingly favored.

NPG's latest publication invites readers to examine an industry informed less by market dynamics and more by the ebb and flow of public policy—a stark revelation that underscores NPG's ongoing work.

Craig Lewis, NPG's Executive Director said, "It is essential for policymakers and the public to understand the deep-rooted consequences of the profitable alliance between private prisons and the dire issue of immigration. NPG's report draws necessary attention to the complexities of this relationship and its impact on immigration policies and American lives."

NPG encourages readers to reflect on the profound words presented in the conclusion of the Forum paper:

"Expand or die. This truism applies to any industry where many private firms compete for market share. The for-profit prison business is not any industry, however. Demand for its services is not driven by growth in personal income or market prices. Public policies are the major determinant of a private prison company's revenues, profits, and employment."

Since 1972, NPG has worked to educate both the public and policy leaders about the impacts of overpopulation. With a steadfast commitment to reducing population growth to achieve a sustainable balance with our environmental resources, NPG continues to be a leading voice of reason in a world often driven by the pursuit of perpetual growth. NPG advocates the adoption of its Proposed National Population Policy, with the goal of eventually stabilizing U.S. population at a sustainable level – far lower than today's. We do not simply identify the problems – we propose solutions. For more information, visit our website at NPG.org, follow us on Facebook @NegativePopulationGrowth or follow us on Twitter @npg_org.

