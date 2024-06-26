NEI Corporation Unveils New Easy-to-Clean, Antimicrobial Coating: NANOMYTE® AM-100EC

NEI Corporation introduces a new antimicrobial coating shown to reduce E. coli by 99.99%. The coating is an ideal solution for high-touch applications in industries with stringent hygiene standards.

SOMERSET, N.J., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, NEI Corporation announced the release of NANOMYTE® AM-100EC, a new micron-thick coating designed to impart both easy-to-clean and antimicrobial properties to a variety of surfaces. The coating demonstrates strong adhesion to a wide range of materials commonly encountered in high-touch applications, including plastics, metals, and ceramics. This positions AM-100EC as an ideal solution for industries with stringent hygiene requirements, such as healthcare, food service, education, and public transportation.