NEI Corporation Unveils New Easy-to-Clean, Antimicrobial Coating: NANOMYTE® AM-100EC

NEI Corporation introduces a new antimicrobial coating shown to reduce E. coli by 99.99%. The coating is an ideal solution for high-touch applications in industries with stringent hygiene standards.
SOMERSET, N.J., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, NEI Corporation announced the release of NANOMYTE® AM-100EC, a new micron-thick coating designed to impart both easy-to-clean and antimicrobial properties to a variety of surfaces. The coating demonstrates strong adhesion to a wide range of materials commonly encountered in high-touch applications, including plastics, metals, and ceramics. This positions AM-100EC as an ideal solution for industries with stringent hygiene requirements, such as healthcare, food service, education, and public transportation.
NEI's AMC-100EC coating exhibits superior mechanical stability, exceptional abrasion resistance, and demonstrably effective antimicrobial properties, surpassing conventional easy-to-clean treatments. Testing conducted in accordance with ISO 22196 standards confirms a significant 4-log reduction (99.99% decrease) in E. coli ATCC 8739 after a 24-hour contact time. Additionally, AM-100EC-coated surfaces effortlessly repel water and oils, further simplifying cleaning routines and promoting long-term surface hygiene.
"The development of AM-100EC exemplifies NEI's ability and commitment to innovative materials science solutions that address practical challenges in real-world applications," stated Dr. Ganesh Skandan, CEO of NEI Corporation.
AM-100EC is supplied as a user-friendly, one-part liquid solution. The coating can be applied through various methods, including dipping, spraying, roll coating, or flow coating. This application process results in a thin yet effective coating with a thickness ranging from 4 to 10 µm. Manufactured in the USA, NANOMYTE® AM-100EC is available in 1-, 5-, and 55-gallon quantities to cater to diverse project requirements.
Additional Information: NANOMYTE® AM-100EC Technical Data Sheet ♦ Safety Data Sheet
