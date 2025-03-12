Neighborhood Credit Union Awards $49,999.99 to Member for Smart Saving Habits

"We are thrilled to celebrate another winner in our Prize Savings account! Our mission remains the same - to encourage smart saving habits while giving every member, no matter the size of their savings a chance to win." Post this

A credit union member for 40 years, McClain was first introduced to credit unions in the 1980s when a mentor encouraged him to open an account. His membership was brought into Neighborhood Credit Union through a past merger, and he has continued his dedication to saving ever since.

When McClain first received the call notifying him of his big win, his wife was skeptical. "She thought it was a scam," he joked. Practicing caution, he verified the legitimacy of the call by reaching out to Neighborhood Credit Union's main line directly before agreeing to meet Kristi Brooks at his local Grand Prairie branch to receive the prize. Once the initial shock subsided, McClain immediately asked for a photo with the oversized check—so he could send it to his wife and prove it was, in fact, real.

When asked about his approach to finances, McClain offered a bit of humorous advice: "Save as much as you can and be cheap where you can —if you saw my car, you'd understand!" While he chooses to drive an older vehicle instead of splurging on something new, his savings strategy has certainly paid off. Now, with his winnings, he plans to put it towards a purchase of land in the country, turning a dream into reality.

"We are thrilled to celebrate another winner in our Prize Savings account! Our mission remains the same - to encourage smart saving habits while giving every member, no matter the size of their savings a chance to win," said Brooks. "Every $5 is an entry and every entry is an opportunity. We love seeing the impact this program has on our members' financial well-being, and we look forward to continuing to make saving both rewarding and fun."

Encouraging Smart Savings with Prize Rewards

Neighborhood Credit Union created the Prize Savings Account in 2007 to encourage members to build better savings habits with the added excitement of cash prizes. The program rewards members throughout the year, including monthly giveaways of $1,000, $2,000, and $3,000, culminating with the $49,999.99 grand prize, awarded every January.

In addition to these member prizes, Neighborhood Credit Union also makes a monthly donation to a charity on behalf of that month's winners, furthering the credit union's commitment to financial wellness and community impact.

The rules are simple: for every $5 in a member's average monthly balance, they earn one entry into the prize drawings—an update from the previous $25 threshold, making it even easier for members to participate and increase their chances of winning.

For more information on the Prize Savings Account and how to start saving smarter, visit www.myncu.com/psa.

About Neighborhood Credit Union

As an active part of the community for 95 years, Neighborhood Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial organization serving the state of Texas with branch locations in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Grayson, Kaufman, and Tarrant counties. With assets exceeding $1 billion, Neighborhood Credit Union has a continuously growing membership of over 60,000. For more information, call (214) 748-9393 or visit our homepage.

Media Contact

Krisit Brooks, Neighborhood Credit Union, 1 2147489393, [email protected], Neighborhood Credit Union

LinkedIn

SOURCE Neighborhood Credit Union