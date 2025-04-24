Neighborhood Credit Union Celebrates 95 Years of Service and Member Commitment

From our beginnings as a small group of postal workers to serving nearly 70,000 members across North Texas, our mission has remained the same: people helping people. As we honor our past, we're more inspired than ever to continue building a brighter financial future for generations to come. Post this

"Celebrating 95 years is more than just a milestone, it's a tribute to the members, employees, and communities that have shaped who we are today," said Chet Kimmell, President and CEO of Neighborhood Credit Union. "From our beginnings as a small group of postal workers to serving nearly 70,000 members across North Texas, our mission has remained the same: people helping people. As we honor our past, we're more inspired than ever to continue building a brighter financial future for generations to come."

To commemorate the anniversary, Neighborhood Credit Union branches hosted celebrations on Friday, April 18, 2025. Members were greeted with festive decorations, chances to win giveaways, treats, and additional activities tailored to each local community.

Throughout its history, the credit union has remained focused on financial empowerment, offering innovative products and personalized service to help members achieve their financial goals. With tools like 24/7 virtual assistance, competitive loan options, ITMs, and digital banking, Neighborhood Credit Union continues to invest in member experience while honoring its cooperative roots.

As Neighborhood Credit Union looks toward its next milestone of 100 years of service, it remains committed to growth, delivering value to its members, and staying true to its founding principles.

As an active part of the community for 95 years, Neighborhood Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial organization serving the state of Texas with branch locations in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Grayson, Kaufman and Tarrant counties. With assets topping $1 billion, Neighborhood Credit Union has a continuously growing membership of nearly 70,000. For more information, call (214) 748-9393 or visit our homepage.

