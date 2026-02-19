Neighborhood Credit Union Chief Growth Officer Nominated for AACUC 2026 African American Credit Union Hall of Fame

"For more than four decades, Carolyn has led with purpose and integrity," said Neighborhood Credit Union President and CEO Chet Kimmell. "Her nomination to the AACUC Hall of Fame reflects her dedication to expanding inclusive financial services and developing future leaders" Post this

"For more than four decades, Carolyn has led with purpose, integrity, and a deep commitment to people," said Neighborhood Credit Union CEO and President, Chet Kimmell. "Her nomination to the AACUC Hall of Fame is a powerful reflection of her lifelong dedication to advancing inclusive financial services and developing future leaders within the credit union movement."

Jordan currently serves as Chief Growth Officer at Neighborhood Credit Union, where she oversees digital banking, data analytics, marketing, product development, and advocacy. She is also President of the African-American Credit Union Coalition Texas Regional Chapter and President of the Neighborhood Credit Union Foundation. A respected industry leader, Jordan is a former Chair of the America's Credit Unions Operations Council and a past member of the Dallas Federal Reserve's Consumer Advisory Council.

Throughout her 46-year career, Jordan has been widely recognized for her leadership and impact, including honors as a Dallas Business Journal C-Suite Leader and Woman in Technology. She holds a Master of Science in Business Analytics from Texas A&M University–Commerce and a marketing certification from Southern Methodist University's Cox School of Business. Her work continues to shape member-centered innovation, strengthen advocacy efforts, and expand access to financial capital for underserved communities.

The AACUC will formally induct the 2026 Hall of Fame honorees during its Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony held in conjunction with the Governmental Affairs Conference in Washington, D.C. on March 3, 2026, at the Hamilton Hotel. The event will be sponsored by Visa and will honor leaders whose legacies have helped move the credit union movement forward.

About Neighborhood Credit Union

As an active part of the community for over 95 years, Neighborhood Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial organization serving the state of Texas with branch locations in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Grayson, Kaufman and Tarrant counties. With assets topping $1 billion, Neighborhood Credit Union proudly serves a growing membership of nearly 70,000. For more information, visit myncu.com.

