Neighborhood Credit Union Honors Five Nonprofits During Annual Day of Giving in Kaufman County

"We're here to recognize and celebrate some incredible organizations that serve our communities with compassion, resilience, and hope," Post this

The Center in Kaufman – Providing essential human services and resources to individuals and families in need.

Norville Children's Shelter – Offering emergency care and a safe, nurturing environment for children facing abuse or neglect.

Genesis Center North Texas – Empowering women through long-term shelter and support as they overcome addiction, domestic violence, and homelessness.

National Kidney Foundation – Advancing kidney health through education, advocacy, research, and patient support.

Sharing The Love Foundation – Inspiring middle and high school students to become compassionate leaders through mentorship and community service.

The celebration brought together representatives from each nonprofit, members of the Kaufman Chamber of Commerce and Forney Chamber of Commerce, community partners, local leaders, and Neighborhood Credit Union employees. The event included a special check presentation recognizing the organizations' meaningful contributions to individuals, families, and communities across North Texas. The annual Day of Giving reflects the credit union's continued commitment to investing in organizations that create lasting, positive change.

"We're here to recognize and celebrate some incredible organizations that serve our communities with compassion, resilience, and hope," said Carolyn Jordan, Chief Growth Officer at Neighborhood Credit Union. "It's our privilege to honor five nonprofits doing just that right here in Kaufman County and beyond."

Neighborhood Credit Union's Day of Giving is one of many community outreach initiatives focused on strengthening North Texas through charitable giving, volunteerism, financial education, and local partnerships.

About Neighborhood Credit Union

As an active part of the community for over 96 years, Neighborhood Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial organization serving the state of Texas with branch locations in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Grayson, Kaufman and Tarrant counties. With assets topping $1 billion, Neighborhood Credit Union proudly serves a growing membership of nearly 70,000. For more information, visit myncu.com.

Media Contact

Kristi Brooks, Neighborhood Credit Union, 1 214-748-9393 1119, [email protected], myncu.com

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SOURCE Neighborhood Credit Union