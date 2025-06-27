Neighborhood Credit Union Hosts Day of Giving Celebration to Support Local Nonprofits in Kaufman County

Neighborhood Credit Union hosted its Day of Giving Celebration on June 24 at its Forney branch, awarding $1,000 donations to five local nonprofits in Kaufman County. The event honored organizations making a difference in areas such as human services, youth support, women's recovery, kidney health, and youth leadership. This celebration is part of Neighborhood Credit Union's ongoing commitment to giving back and supporting the communities it serves.
FORNEY, Texas, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neighborhood Credit Union proudly hosted its Day of Giving Celebration on Tuesday, June 24, honoring five impactful nonprofits in Kaufman County with $1,000 donations each. The event, held at the Neighborhood Credit Union branch in Forney, recognized local organizations that continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of North Texans.
The celebration highlighted the missions and service of the following nonprofit recipients:
- The Center in Kaufman – Providing essential human services with compassion and dignity.
- Norville Children's Shelter – Offering emergency care and a safe haven for abused or neglected children from birth to age 17.
- Genesis Center North Texas – Supporting women overcoming addiction, domestic violence, and homelessness with long-term shelter and resources.
- National Kidney Foundation – Revolutionizing kidney care and fighting preventable kidney disease for over 75 years.
- Sharing The Love Foundation – Empowering middle and high school students to become compassionate, community-minded leaders through service and outreach.
Carolyn Jordan, Chief Growth Officer at Neighborhood Credit Union, opened the ceremony by emphasizing the organizations' commitment to the communities they serve: "At Neighborhood Credit Union, we are deeply committed to being more than a financial institution. We are neighbors, partners, and supporters of the people and organizations working to make a difference every single day."
During the event, each nonprofit was introduced and invited to accept their donation in a special check presentation.
Neighborhood Credit Union's Day of Giving is part of our ongoing commitment to community outreach, supporting financial education, charitable giving, and local impact initiatives throughout North Texas.
About Neighborhood Credit Union: Established in 1930, Neighborhood Credit Union is the first credit union in Dallas, serving nearly 70,000 members across Texas. As a not-for-profit, member-owned cooperative, Neighborhood Credit Union is committed to promoting financial well-being through education, accessible products, and active community support.
