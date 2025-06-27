Neighborhood Credit Union Hosts Day of Giving Celebration to Support Local Nonprofits in Kaufman County

Neighborhood Credit Union hosted its Day of Giving Celebration on June 24 at its Forney branch, awarding $1,000 donations to five local nonprofits in Kaufman County. The event honored organizations making a difference in areas such as human services, youth support, women's recovery, kidney health, and youth leadership. This celebration is part of Neighborhood Credit Union's ongoing commitment to giving back and supporting the communities it serves.

FORNEY, Texas, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neighborhood Credit Union proudly hosted its Day of Giving Celebration on Tuesday, June 24, honoring five impactful nonprofits in Kaufman County with $1,000 donations each. The event, held at the Neighborhood Credit Union branch in Forney, recognized local organizations that continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of North Texans.

The celebration highlighted the missions and service of the following nonprofit recipients: