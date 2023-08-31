Neighborhood Credit Union Launches Innovative My Rewards® Gold and Platinum Debit Card Program

We are thrilled to unveil our My Rewards Gold and Platinum Debit Cards, an embodiment of our commitment to redefining member experiences in the financial realm. This innovative program marks our dedication to not only meeting but exceeding the evolving needs of our valued members. Tweet this

"We are thrilled to unveil our My Rewards Gold and Platinum Debit Cards, an embodiment of our commitment to redefining member experiences in the financial realm. This innovative program marks our dedication to not only meeting but exceeding the evolving needs of our valued members," said Carolyn Jordan, Chief Growth Officer of Neighborhood Credit Union. "With features ranging from enhanced points earning to exclusive discounts, and roadside assistance, we're ushering in a new era of financial benefits. At Neighborhood Credit Union, we're excited to make our members' financial journey not just rewarding, but truly exceptional."

"We're delighted to add Neighborhood Credit Union to our growing list of financial institutions participating in the My Rewards Premium Debit Card Program," said Mike Triggiano, Executive Vice President of Velocity Solutions. "We know that many consumers are willing to pay a fee for benefits and services that provide value and convenience, and the savvy members who choose to upgrade to a Platinum or Gold card can easily get hundreds or even thousands of dollars of value from the card."

The My Rewards Gold and Platinum premium debit cards offer a range of elevated advantages for members, enhancing everyday shopping experiences with increased points for routine transactions. Benefits include cash back rewards on eligible purchases, peace of mind knowing that emergency roadside assistance is readily available during unexpected travel incidents, access to local discounts and exclusive coupons, and much more.

In celebration of this exciting launch, Neighborhood Credit Union is offering an exclusive opportunity for members to try a premium debit card free for 90 days, followed by a low monthly fee. During this free trial, members can explore the wealth of benefits and rewards that these cards offer, allowing them to make the most of their financial journey.

For more information about the My Rewards Gold and Platinum Debit Cards and how to become a member, please visit or contact us.

About Neighborhood Credit Union: As an active part of the community for 93 years, Neighborhood Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial organization serving the state of Texas with branch locations in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, and Tarrant counties. With assets topping $1 billion, Neighborhood Credit Union has a continuously growing membership of 61,000. For more information, call (214) 748-9393 or visit our homepage.

