Neighborhood Credit Union Mourns the Loss of Longtime Leader, Tami Shanafelt

Beyond her professional life, Tami was known for her deep love for family. She enjoyed spending time at the family ranch and the lake, where boating and relaxing together were favorite pastimes. A fan of travel and good food, Tami was often the planner behind memorable family trips, including cherished visits to Disney World.

Shanafelt's roots in the credit union movement ran deep. Her mother worked for Mesquite Credit Union for many years, and her husband, Sammy Shanafelt, currently serves as CEO of Prestige Community Credit Union in Dallas. She was deeply connected to the credit union community and considered her colleagues an extension of her family. Her passion for the industry was evident in everything she did.

She will be remembered not only for her decades of service, but also for her warmth, energy, and the way she brought people together - both inside and outside the workplace.

"For more than 30 years, Tami played a key role in supporting me, the executive leadership, internal operations, and leading board governance at Neighborhood Credit Union. Her professionalism, reliability, and dedication left a lasting mark on the credit union and all who work here," President and CEO, Chet Kimmell said. "I will miss her. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Tami's family, friends, and all who had the privilege to know her."

Memorial service details can be found on the Morrison Funeral Home website.

