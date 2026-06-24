Neighborhood Credit Union Named Among America's Best-In-State Credit Unions in Texas

"As a not-for-profit organization, we're deeply committed to serving our members," said Neighborhood Credit Union CEO Chet Kimmell. "This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the experiences and trust of the members we serve every day." Post this

Published annually by Forbes in partnership with market research partner, Statista, the Best-In-State Credit Unions list recognizes financial institutions that excel in member satisfaction, trust, and overall experience. The 2026 rankings were based on an independent survey of approximately 26,000 U.S. consumers who evaluated financial institutions on factors including trust, customer service, digital tools, financial advice, overall satisfaction, and likelihood to recommend.

In addition to survey responses, the rankings incorporated more than 1.2 million publicly available online reviews and ratings collected between February 2023 and March 2026.

This recognition reflects Neighborhood Credit Union's ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional member experiences through personalized service, trusted financial guidance, and innovative banking solutions. As consumer expectations continue to evolve, the credit union remains focused on providing the convenience of modern digital banking while maintaining the personal relationships that have defined its approach. Now with 16 DFW-area locations and nearly a century of service to Texans, Neighborhood Credit Union remains committed to meeting the evolving needs of its members and communities.

Over the past year, Neighborhood Credit Union has continued investing in technology, enhancing digital banking capabilities, and introducing new tools designed to help members better manage their financial lives. As the organization grows and adapts to meet changing member needs, it remains committed to helping individuals and families across Texas achieve financial success through a member-first approach.

The Forbes America's Best-In-State Credit Unions 2026 rankings were published on June 17, 2026.

About Neighborhood Credit Union

As an active part of the community for over 96 years, Neighborhood Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial organization serving the state of Texas with branch locations in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Grayson, Kaufman and Tarrant counties. With assets topping $1 billion, Neighborhood Credit Union proudly serves a growing membership of nearly 70,000. For more information, visit myncu.com.

Media Contact

Kristi Brooks, Neighborhood Credit Union, 1 2147489393 1119, [email protected], www.myncu.com

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SOURCE Neighborhood Credit Union