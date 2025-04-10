Neighborhood Credit Union Sponsors Cottonwood Art Festival's Emerging Artist Program

"Art has the power to inspire, to transform, and to open doors to new possibilities. This evening is about more than awards, it's about fostering creativity, encouraging dreams, and supporting the next generation of artists as they shape their futures." Post this

As part of the program, students also benefit from the Emerging Artists Workshop Series, which provides mentorship and instruction from professional artists and university-level educators, helping them grow their artistic skill and confidence.

In recognition of outstanding work, a panel of judges selected five students to receive awards and scholarship donations from Neighborhood Credit Union. Monica Bravo received Best of Show and a $750 scholarship; Max Young was awarded Second Place and a $500 scholarship; Ray Hunter earned Third Place and a $300 scholarship; and Honorable Mentions were awarded to Victoria Martinez and Ayianna Wooten, each receiving $200 scholarships.

"Tonight, we come together not just to celebrate the winners, but to recognize and uplift every artist here," said Carolyn Jordan, Chief Growth Officer at Neighborhood Credit Union. "Art has the power to inspire, to transform, and to open doors to new possibilities. This evening is about more than awards, it's about fostering creativity, encouraging dreams, and supporting the next generation of artists as they shape their futures."

Neighborhood Credit Union is proud to support these emerging artists as they take important steps toward their creative futures. To learn more about the Cottonwood Art Festival, visit www.cottonwoodartfestival.com.

As an active part of the community for 95 years, Neighborhood Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial organization serving the state of Texas with branch locations in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Grayson, Kaufman and Tarrant counties. With assets topping $1 billion, Neighborhood Credit Union has a continuously growing membership of nearly 70,000. For more information, call (214) 748-9393 or visit our homepage.

