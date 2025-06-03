Neighborhood CU Foundation Awards Five $2,000 Scholarships to Outstanding Texas Students

"These students represent the future of financial empowerment," said Skyler Tumbleson, scholarship committee lead. "Each of them demonstrated a clear understanding of the role financial literacy plays in long-term success, and we're honored to support them as they begin their college journeys." Post this

2025 Neighborhood CU Foundation Scholarship Recipients:

Isaac Molina – Future Emory University student who reflected on early lessons about financial inequality and now helps his peers navigate financial aid.

– Future student who reflected on early lessons about financial inequality and now helps his peers navigate financial aid. Jenena Bottinelli – Future Texas A&M University student who emphasized the importance of early financial education and integrating financial literacy into schools and communities.

– Future student who emphasized the importance of early financial education and integrating financial literacy into schools and communities. Jace Bradford – Future Avila University student whose essay explored the impact of opening his first credit union account and moving from mattress-saving to money management.

– Future Avila University student whose essay explored the impact of opening his first credit union account and moving from mattress-saving to money management. Corinne Thomas – Future student of either University of Oklahoma or Florida State University , who shared a childhood story about earning "tickets" that taught her early budgeting skills.

– Future student of either or , who shared a childhood story about earning "tickets" that taught her early budgeting skills. Shakeel Shalwani – A current University of Texas at Austin student who discussed bridging the financial education gap through mentoring, tutoring, and real-world applications.

"These students represent the future of financial empowerment," said Skyler Tumbleson, scholarship committee lead. "Each of them demonstrated a clear understanding of the role financial literacy plays in long-term success, and we're honored to support them as they begin their college journeys."

The Neighborhood CU Foundation is committed to supporting financial education and youth development across Texas. Since its founding, the Foundation has awarded scholarships and supported numerous programs that empower young people to take control of their financial futures.

For more information about the Neighborhood CU Foundation or to support future scholarship programs, visit www.myncu.com/scholarships.

Media Contact

Kristi Brooks, Neighborhood Credit Union, 1 2147489393, [email protected], myncu.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Neighborhood Credit Union