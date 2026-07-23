Neighborhood CU Foundation Awards Five Scholarships to Students Exploring the Impact of Student Loans

"These five students have worked incredibly hard and shown not only academic excellence, but also a thoughtful understanding of the financial challenges facing their generation. We're proud to support them as they take the next step toward achieving their goals." Post this

The 2026 Neighborhood CU Foundation Scholarship recipients are:

Katelyn Lindsay – Rockwall ISD: Rockwall High School graduate and Midwestern State University student.

Sebastian Alarcon – Dallas ISD: Booker T. Washington High School graduate and Syracuse University student.

Ashley Holmes – American Military University student.

Aiden Solorzano – Dallas ISD: Justin F. Kimball High School graduate and Stephen F. Austin State University student.

Adyson Birdow – Waxahachie ISD: Waxahachie Global High School graduate and Huston-Tillotson University student.

"Education is one of the most important investments a person can make, and financial planning plays a vital role in that journey," said Carolyn Jordan, President of the Neighborhood CU Foundation. "These five students have worked incredibly hard and shown not only academic excellence, but also a thoughtful understanding of the financial challenges facing their generation. We're proud to support them as they take the next step toward achieving their goals."

This year's recipients impressed the scholarship committee with their thoughtful perspectives on the financial realities facing today's students. Through personal experiences, research, and critical thinking, they demonstrated a strong understanding of the challenges student debt presents while offering practical approaches to making informed financial decisions.

About Neighborhood CU Foundation

The Neighborhood CU Foundation was created to improve the lives of those in Texas through promoting financial wellness, providing access to financial education, and raising the overall level of financial literacy. The primary goal is to help consumers make smart financial choices in money management and attain financial prosperity. We focus on guidance, assistance and support in financial health initiatives.

About Neighborhood Credit Union

As an active part of the community for over 96 years, Neighborhood Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial organization serving the state of Texas with branch locations in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Grayson, Kaufman and Tarrant counties. With assets topping $1 billion, Neighborhood Credit Union proudly serves a growing membership of nearly 70,000. For more information, visit myncu.com.

Media Contact

Kristi Brooks, Neighborhood Credit Union, 1 214-748-9393 1119, [email protected], myncu.com

SOURCE Neighborhood Credit Union