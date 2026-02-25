Neil Cox Appointed Chief Executive Officer of milkadamia

"Sustainability and innovation must meet people where they are—in their kitchens, in cafés, and in the rituals of everyday life—while meaningfully improving the system behind the scenes. Striking that balance will define our next chapter," said Neil Cox, CEO of milkadamia Post this

Over the past decade, milkadamia's sustainability roadmap has centered on soil health, regenerative farming, and responsible resource management. Under Cox's leadership, that ethos will remain foundational while innovation expands its reach. The company is investing in formats and technologies designed to reduce carbon footprint, minimize packaging waste, and address food waste without sacrificing performance.

"milkadamia has always stood for something bigger—from its beginnings as a small family-owned macadamia farm in Eastern Australia to its leadership in regenerative agriculture, the brand has remained in passionate pursuit of shaping a more sustainable future for our planet," said Neil Cox, CEO of milkadamia. "We are leveraging advanced food technology to make that promise real—pushing the boundaries of what's possible in plant-based milk while maintaining uncompromising standards for taste, functionality, and environmental impact."

His appointment marks a pivot growth moment for milkadamia and a natural evolution point for the brand as it introduces a first-of-its-kind innovation to the U.S. market with Oat Milk Slices, a two-dimensional format reimagining how plant-based milk is packaged, transported, and consumed. This precycled product utilizes 85% less packaging and has a shipping weight 86% less than traditional plant milk, lowering environmental impact while driving category-defining changes and challenging conventions in the space.

"Sustainability and innovation must meet people where they are—in their kitchens, in cafés, and in the rituals of everyday life—while meaningfully improving the system behind the scenes," Cox added. "Striking that balance will define our next chapter, and I'm honored to build on the foundation Jim created. His vision established milkadamia as a true pioneer in this space, and our focus now is to scale that impact responsibly and ambitiously."

Furthering this sentiment, "Food is about identity, culture, and memory, and I believe people choose plant-based milk as a quiet act of hope: a belief that we can do better for ourselves and for the world we share," said Jim Richards. "That conviction took root in our orchards from day one, where we've learned that restoring soil restores possibility. milkadamia was built on that idea — that business can regenerate rather than deplete. I'm proud to pass the baton to Neil, who brings the experience and passion to grow milkadamia's vision without losing its soul, and I'm confident in the bright future he will help shape."

milkadamia has been a pioneer in plant-based milk for more than a decade. Born on a small, family-owned macadamia farm in Australia, the brand has deep roots in regenerative farming, guided by a mission to nurture a more sustainable future for the planet.

milkadamia, celebrated for its exquisite line of premium plant-based milks made from raw, unroasted macadamias, offers a silky smooth taste and luxuriously creamy texture. Ideal for coffee, smoothies, or various culinary uses, every milkadamia product is dairy-free, vegan, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and non-GMO, ensuring versatility and inclusivity.

Continuing its reputation of innovation in sustainability, milkadamia is leading category innovation with the launch of its Flat Pack, a groundbreaking format that cuts packaging waste by 85% and weight by 86%, solidifying the brand's leadership in the growing pre-cycling movement.

milkadamia products are available in over 10,000 retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Kroger, Albertsons, and Target, as well as online and via Amazon.

For more information, visit www.milkadamia.com.

