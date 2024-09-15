Neil Empson, Pioneer of Fine Italian Wine in the US market, Dies at 85; March 16, 1939 - September 14, 2024

The EMPSON Companies announce the passing of their beloved Chairman and Co-Founder, Neil Trevanion Howard Empson, on Saturday, September 14, 2024. He was 85 years old. "My dad was my rock and mentor. He was dedicated to my mom, our family, the company, and the wineries he represented" said Tara Empson, CEO of Empson USA. "My mother and I will miss him deeply."

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neil Empson, chairman and co-founder of Empson & Co. (1972), Empson USA (1991), and Empson Canada (2000) was a pioneer in exporting fine Italian wines to the USA, Canada, and beyond. His extraordinary vision, eye for quality, and unique ability to understand wine led Neil to represent some of the most iconic producers in the wine world over the course of his lifetime, specifically giving Italian wine – and Empson – a prominent position on the world's wine scene.

He and Maria were at the forefront of the quality revolution during the early days of Italian exports and continued to uncover and champion unheralded regions which today have become benchmarks of that revolution. Knowing that quality is not constrained by any boundaries, they expanded their table and proudly showcase wines from Oregon, California, New Zealand, & Chile.

Neil was born on March 16, 1939, in the famous agricultural district of Waikato in New Zealand. His farmer forebears helped shape who he was and how he worked, passing on a legacy of respect for people and the soil and a total dedication to excellence. He was known for his integrity, charisma, and captivating storytelling capabilities, able to inspire confidence in any situation, with infectious enthusiasm and a good dose of humor.

In 1969, he met and fell in love with Maria Gemma. Together, they built a life, family, and business, starting in a tiny one-bedroom apartment in Milan and growing it into a foremost exporter of premium Italian wine. Neil loved many things – rugby, fast cars, racing, travel, art, and so much more – but his three greatest loves were always his family, the Empson team, and the wineries whom he cared for deeply.

Neil Empson is survived by his beloved wife and business partner of 50+ years, Maria Gemma Empson, and his three children, Tara Empson (Owner/CEO of Empson & Co, Empson USA and Empson Canada), Tracy Rudich (Owner/CEO of Vinntra Pty Ltd / Intimo), Paul Empson (Owner/CEO of Paul Empson Photography), his beloved siblings Heather, Margaret and Graham of Australia, as well as his grandchildren.

Neil Empson will be greatly missed, but his legacy will continue to inspire Tara, Maria, and the entire Empson global team.

Family-owned since its foundation in 1991, Empson USA is an enterprising fine wine and spirits importer with a dynamic portfolio of distinctive estates from Italy, Chile, New Zealand, and the USA.

