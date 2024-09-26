Neil Lane's Legendary Design Meets Sartoro's Tailoring Expertise for the Ultimate Suit Collection

"Elegance isn't about standing out, but rather being remembered. This is the philosophy behind my collaboration with Sartoro. Each Sartoro piece is a brushstroke on the canvas of self-expression," said Neil Lane. Post this

"Elegance isn't about standing out, but rather being remembered. This is the philosophy behind my collaboration with Sartoro. Each Sartoro piece is a brushstroke on the canvas of self-expression," said Neil Lane. The designs are an investment in presenting oneself with dignity, style, and grace.

Key pieces of the collection include the Siena Ivory Twill Suit, an exquisite cream-colored masterpiece with elegant accented buttons. The Stratos Blue Sharkskin Suit crafted from Super 110s wool mohair showcases a rich blue hue that adds a sharp, sophisticated touch to any wardrobe. The Verona Sage Twill Suit features an eye-catching color of luxurious merino wool, perfect for making a bold statement wherever it is worn. All these standout suits are crafted with fabric blends from the esteemed Vitale Barberis Canonico, Italy.

"We've always been about pushing the envelope, but with Neil Lane on board, we've torn it open. This new collection is where cutting-edge, custom design meets high-octane glamor. The result is nothing short of spectacular thanks to his fearless approach to fashion," said Andy Fine, founder of Sartoro.

Highlights of Neil's Personal Touch:

Golden Accents

"Gold is very special to me. It's mystical, magical and divine. I wanted to incorporate that feeling into the design of my signature collection. We incorporated golden accents throughout the suits with select stitching and piping, and even a built-in golden pocket square. We've done everything to elevate these suits," said Neil Lane.

Timeless Classics with a Modern Twist

Inspired by the enduring appeal of timeless fashion, the new signature collection at Sartoro showcases a range of styles that reflect a passion for classic, inspiring looks. Each suit in this collection seamlessly blends elegant, traditional design elements with contemporary touches, creating pieces that stand the test of time while offering a fresh, modern perspective.

Statement-Making Fabric Options

A fresh take on contemporary styles, the collection boasts several unique and interesting fabrics, like gray houndstooth or deep burgundy, that are sure to stand out and make an impression whenever they're worn.

The Sartoro and Neil Lane Collection is available now on Sartoro's website.

About Sartoro

Sartoro is disrupting online custom suiting, blending technology with bespoke craftsmanship. Their Digital Tailor makes a perfect fit easier than ever, and their "Fit Promise" means that no client is ever disappointed. Sartoro's high-quality, custom suits rival the most prestigious names in fashion - without the luxury markup.

About Neil Lane

Neil Lane is a celebrated designer, collector, curator, and bridal authority. With an eye for style and elegance, Lane is an avid collector of rare jewels, sculptures and fine art. He has mastered the art of creating unique designs, inspired by influential periods in history with a contemporary flair. Lane is recognized as the official ring designer for ABC's The Bachelor franchise, and his signature couture designs have appeared on some of the world's most glamorous celebrities and red carpets. From the moment a couple makes their engagement official, throughout the planning phases, on their wedding day, and beyond, Lane is a part of their special love story. His aesthetic lends itself to both bridal and fashion jewelry through the Neil Lane ® collection exclusively* at Kay Jewelers®, and has inspired diverse collaborations that celebrate key moments in life and love. With his first book, Style Your Wedding With Neil Lane, published by DK | Penguin Random House, Lane is an authoritative voice for a couple's happily-ever-after.

For more information, visit www.neillane.com

Follow Neil Lane on Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.

Media Contact

Marley Peters, Sartoro, 1 2042273941, [email protected], www.sartoro.co

SOURCE Sartoro