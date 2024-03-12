Neil Strauss Joins International Public Relations Firm Red Banyan as Strategic Communications Director

Red Banyan, a premier global public relations agency, today announced the hiring of Neil Strauss as Strategic Communications Director. In his new role, Neil will be responsible for leading the Jewish & Pro-Israel vertical division and developing comprehensive media and communications campaigns.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Banyan, a fast-growing strategic communications firm, today announced that it has hired Neil Strauss as Strategic Communications Director. Neil possesses high-level skills in communications strategy, content creation, and marketing plans, with a specialization in social media, digital content, and traditional media platforms.

"I am delighted to join the Red Banyan team where I bring my expertise and experience to deliver tangible results for our clients," Neil said. "Working alongside talented colleagues for purpose driven clients is a true inspiration and a genuine pleasure."