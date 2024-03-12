Neil Strauss Joins International Public Relations Firm Red Banyan as Strategic Communications Director

Red Banyan, a premier global public relations agency, today announced the hiring of Neil Strauss as Strategic Communications Director. In his new role, Neil will be responsible for leading the Jewish & Pro-Israel vertical division and developing comprehensive media and communications campaigns.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Banyan, a fast-growing strategic communications firm, today announced that it has hired Neil Strauss as Strategic Communications Director. Neil possesses high-level skills in communications strategy, content creation, and marketing plans, with a specialization in social media, digital content, and traditional media platforms.
"I am delighted to join the Red Banyan team where I bring my expertise and experience to deliver tangible results for our clients," Neil said. "Working alongside talented colleagues for purpose driven clients is a true inspiration and a genuine pleasure."
In his new role, Neil leads the Jewish & Pro-Israel vertical division, securing client coverage in top-tier publications and developing strategic communications campaigns for Red Banyan's diverse client portfolio. With 15+ years of experience as a business and political communications consultant, he brings extensive expertise in crisis communications, media relations, and political persuasion.
Neil holds a Juris Doctor degree from Capital University Law School and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Ohio University.
"Neil's skills and extensive career background in crisis communications and political persuasion make him a perfect fit for our team," said Red Banyan Founder and CEO Evan Nierman. "In a short time, he has already proven himself to be an exceptional asset to both the Red Banyan team and our partners."
Since its launch in late 2010, Red Banyan has continued to grow, establishing itself as one of the leading crisis PR agencies in the United States. Red Banyan provides crisis management, litigation support, media relations and other strategic communications services to a variety of national and global clients.
About Red Banyan
Red Banyan is a top crisis management firm focused on solving complex, highly sensitive and mission-critical communications challenges. Specializing in crisis communications, corporate public relations, government relations, and legal PR, Red Banyan provides an integrated approach to communications rooted in strategy. Learn more at https://redbanyan.com.
