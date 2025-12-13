Nektony launches FireWally - a free firewall app powered by Apple Intelligence

Nektony has launched FireWally, a free and user-friendly firewall for macOS that gives users full control over their Mac's online activity, with real-time monitoring, app insights powered by Apple Intelligence, and one-click blocking of unwanted connections.

Nektony today announced the release of FireWally - a simple yet powerful free firewall for macOS that puts you in full control of your Mac's online activity.

FireWally shows exactly which apps go online, monitors traffic in real time, and provides clear, intelligent explanations for every connection. With one-click blocking of unwanted activity and smart visibility into how your Mac uses the Internet, FireWally helps users stay secure and protected from unexpected connections.