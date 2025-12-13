Nektony launches FireWally - a free firewall app powered by Apple Intelligence

Nektony has launched FireWally, a free and user-friendly firewall for macOS that gives users full control over their Mac's online activity, with real-time monitoring, app insights powered by Apple Intelligence, and one-click blocking of unwanted connections.
ODESA, Ukraine , Dec. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nektony today announced the release of FireWally - a simple yet powerful free firewall for macOS that puts you in full control of your Mac's online activity.
FireWally shows exactly which apps go online, monitors traffic in real time, and provides clear, intelligent explanations for every connection. With one-click blocking of unwanted activity and smart visibility into how your Mac uses the Internet, FireWally helps users stay secure and protected from unexpected connections.
Most Mac users have no simple way to monitor apps' online activity or understand how their network is being used. Existing tools often feel too complex or heavy for non-technical users. This lack of visibility can lead to potential privacy risks from apps "phoning home."
FireWally solves this problem by giving Mac users the simple, quick network control they've always needed.
Key features:
- See app network usage: FireWally provides a clear, real-time view of all active applications and background processes accessing the internet.
- Block apps with a single click: Take full control by choosing which apps are allowed online.
- Track your data usage: FireWally tracks inbound traffic (what your Mac receives), outbound traffic (what your Mac sends), and total traffic volume, helping users understand precisely how each application utilizes their connection.
- Review recent activity: Users can explore their network activity across different time ranges - real-time, the current hour, or the current day.
- Get insights on app activity with Apple Intelligence: Users can see why an application is connecting and decide whether to block or allow traffic.
- Manage data while traveling: Perfect for users on mobile hotspots or limited data plans. FireWally helps reduce unnecessary network usage to prevent surprise charges and ensure users stay within their limits.
Availability
FireWally is available now for absolutely free on the Mac App Store. Users can download and enjoy all the features without any limitations.
Download link - https://apps.apple.com/es/app/firewally-ai-firewall-app/id6744357438?l=en-GB&mt=12
System requirements
macOS 13 or later; 64-bit processor.
The Apple Intelligence features require macOS Tahoe installed on a Mac with an M1 (or newer) chip.
About Nektony
Nektony is a Ukrainian team of passionate software developers dedicated to making your Mac run faster, cleaner, and safer. We specialize in creating essential Mac utilities for optimization and security, including powerful cleaning suites and dedicated apps for managing your privacy.
Website: www.nektony.com/firewally
