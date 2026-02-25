Nektony transforms App Cleaner & Uninstaller into a comprehensive app management suite

Nektony's App Cleaner & Uninstaller evolves into a full macOS management suite. This update adds a 1-click Smart Updater, a Privacy Permission Controller, and Apple notarization verification. Now users can batch-update apps and audit security from one powerful, intelligent dashboard. Post this

"Our goal has always been to keep Macs clean and organized," said Yuriy Varbanets, CTO at Nektony. "With this update, we've moved beyond mere cleaning. We are providing a 360-degree view of every application - from the storage it consumes to the data it accesses and its update status."

Key New Features Include:

Universal software updater

App Cleaner & Uninstaller now serves as a central hub for system-wide updates. Supporting all major frameworks, it identifies and installs updates regardless of whether an app was purchased via the Mac App Store or downloaded directly from a developer's website.

Privacy & permission audit

This dedicated dashboard reveals which apps have been granted access to sensitive hardware and data, including Location Services, Camera, Microphone, Full Disk Access, and Photos.

App trust & notarization checker

Users can now instantly verify if an application is Apple-notarized. By confirming that software has been scanned by Apple for malicious content, the tool helps users distinguish between trustworthy developers and potential security risks.

AI integration

For users who find "mystery apps" taking up space, the app now leverages AI to provide descriptive summaries of an app's function.

Advanced uninstallation engine

The app's extensive database has been updated to track down even the most elusive service files and hidden leftovers, ensuring that when an app is removed, no digital footprint remains.

Availability

Nektony offers a 2-day, full-featured free trial.

Download link - https://nektony.com/mac-app-cleaner/download

Product page - https://nektony.com/mac-app-cleaner

System requirements

macOS 11 or later; 64-bit processor.

Note: Apple Intelligence features require macOS Tahoe (or newer) and an Apple Silicon (M1 or later) chip.

About Nektony

Nektony is a Ukrainian team of passionate developers dedicated to making Macs faster, cleaner, and safer. The company specializes in essential macOS utilities for optimization, security, and privacy management.

Contact: [email protected]

Media Contact

PR development, Nektony, 1 7182159914 7182159914, [email protected], https://nektony.com/

SOURCE Nektony