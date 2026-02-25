Nektony transforms App Cleaner & Uninstaller into a comprehensive app management suite

Nektony announces a major evolution of its flagship macOS utility, transforming App Cleaner & Uninstaller into a comprehensive app management suite. This major update introduces a universal software updater, a privacy permission auditor, and a vital new security layer - an app notarization checker to verify software safety. With added AI integration, the tool now provides users with total control and deep insights into their Mac's software ecosystem.
ODESA, Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nektony, a leading developer of macOS utility software, today announced a landmark update to its flagship product, App Cleaner & Uninstaller. Long recognized as the industry standard for removing unwanted applications and their service files, the software has evolved into a powerful, all-in-one app management ecosystem.
The latest release introduces a suite of advanced features designed to give users total control over their Mac's software environment. This includes a universal app updater, a comprehensive privacy permission manager, cutting-edge AI integration, and a vital new security layer - app notarization verification.
"Our goal has always been to keep Macs clean and organized," said Yuriy Varbanets, CTO at Nektony. "With this update, we've moved beyond mere cleaning. We are providing a 360-degree view of every application - from the storage it consumes to the data it accesses and its update status."
Key New Features Include:
- Universal software updater
App Cleaner & Uninstaller now serves as a central hub for system-wide updates. Supporting all major frameworks, it identifies and installs updates regardless of whether an app was purchased via the Mac App Store or downloaded directly from a developer's website.
- Privacy & permission audit
This dedicated dashboard reveals which apps have been granted access to sensitive hardware and data, including Location Services, Camera, Microphone, Full Disk Access, and Photos.
- App trust & notarization checker
Users can now instantly verify if an application is Apple-notarized. By confirming that software has been scanned by Apple for malicious content, the tool helps users distinguish between trustworthy developers and potential security risks.
- AI integration
For users who find "mystery apps" taking up space, the app now leverages AI to provide descriptive summaries of an app's function.
- Advanced uninstallation engine
The app's extensive database has been updated to track down even the most elusive service files and hidden leftovers, ensuring that when an app is removed, no digital footprint remains.
Availability
Nektony offers a 2-day, full-featured free trial.
Download link - https://nektony.com/mac-app-cleaner/download
Product page - https://nektony.com/mac-app-cleaner
System requirements
macOS 11 or later; 64-bit processor.
Note: Apple Intelligence features require macOS Tahoe (or newer) and an Apple Silicon (M1 or later) chip.
About Nektony
Nektony is a Ukrainian team of passionate developers dedicated to making Macs faster, cleaner, and safer. The company specializes in essential macOS utilities for optimization, security, and privacy management.
Contact: [email protected]
