Nellis Auction is hosting a two-day Job Fair October 10-11 in Southwest Houston to hire for all positions at its newest 78,688-square-foot facility opening soon.

Nellis Auction Hosts Houston Job Fair October 10–11
HOUSTON, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nellis Auction is hiring! To support the launch of its newest 78,688-square-foot facility in Southwest Houston, the company is hosting a Job Fair on Friday, October 10, and Saturday, October 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at 5616 W. Fuqua St., Houston, TX 77085.
The job fair will provide opportunities for candidates to apply and interview on-site for warehouse, operations, customer service, and management roles, offering a wide variety of career paths for Houston's talented workforce.
"We are excited to bring not only great deals but also great jobs to Houston," said Tucker Morgan, Chief Operations Officer of Nellis Auction. "This Job Fair is the perfect chance for motivated individuals to join a fast-growing team that values innovation, efficiency, and community impact."
Spencer Chupinsky, Chief Executive Officer, added: "Opening our ninth location is more than an expansion—it's about creating meaningful opportunities for people here in Houston. We're looking for individuals ready to grow with us and make a difference."
In addition to competitive pay, Nellis Auction offers career advancement, training, and the chance to be part of a dynamic company with locations across Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, and New Jersey.
📍 Nellis Auction – Houston Facility
5616 W. Fuqua St., Houston, TX 77085
📅 Friday, October 10 & Saturday, October 11
🕙 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Interested candidates can also apply online at bit.ly/houston-na-hiring.
About Nellis Auction
Nellis Auction is an online auction marketplace specializing in retail returns and overstock from top brands, helping customers save significantly on a wide range of merchandise through daily auctions, easy curbside pickup, and a 7-day return policy. The company traces its roots to a traditional, family-run auction house that CEO Spencer Chupinsky modernized after acquiring the business in 2012, digitizing operations to streamline how returns are re-marketed and resold. Today, Nellis Auction serves buyers and sellers across multiple U.S. markets and is committed to operational excellence and trusted service across the reverse-logistics ecosystem.
Jason Peabody
Director of Human Resources
[email protected]
Media Contact
Jason Peabody, Nellis Auction, 1 7025311300, [email protected], https://www.nellisauction.com
