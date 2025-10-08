Nellis Auction is hosting a two-day Job Fair October 10-11 in Southwest Houston to hire for all positions at its newest 78,688-square-foot facility opening soon.

"Opening our ninth location is more than an expansion—it's about creating meaningful opportunities for people here in Houston." — Spencer Chupinsky, CEO, Nellis Auction Post this

"We are excited to bring not only great deals but also great jobs to Houston," said Tucker Morgan, Chief Operations Officer of Nellis Auction. "This Job Fair is the perfect chance for motivated individuals to join a fast-growing team that values innovation, efficiency, and community impact."

Spencer Chupinsky, Chief Executive Officer, added: "Opening our ninth location is more than an expansion—it's about creating meaningful opportunities for people here in Houston. We're looking for individuals ready to grow with us and make a difference."

In addition to competitive pay, Nellis Auction offers career advancement, training, and the chance to be part of a dynamic company with locations across Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, and New Jersey.

📍 Nellis Auction – Houston Facility

5616 W. Fuqua St., Houston, TX 77085

📅 Friday, October 10 & Saturday, October 11

🕙 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Interested candidates can also apply online at bit.ly/houston-na-hiring.

About Nellis Auction

Nellis Auction is an online auction marketplace specializing in retail returns and overstock from top brands, helping customers save significantly on a wide range of merchandise through daily auctions, easy curbside pickup, and a 7-day return policy. The company traces its roots to a traditional, family-run auction house that CEO Spencer Chupinsky modernized after acquiring the business in 2012, digitizing operations to streamline how returns are re-marketed and resold. Today, Nellis Auction serves buyers and sellers across multiple U.S. markets and is committed to operational excellence and trusted service across the reverse-logistics ecosystem.

Jason Peabody

Director of Human Resources

[email protected]

Media Contact

Jason Peabody, Nellis Auction, 1 7025311300, [email protected], https://www.nellisauction.com

SOURCE Nellis Auction