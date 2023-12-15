Nellis Auction Partners with Toys for Tots for a Holiday Toy Drive

Nellis Auction is thrilled to announce a festive initiative aimed at spreading joy and cheer during the holiday season. In collaboration with the local community, Nellis Auction is organizing a Toy Drive at its Dean Martin location (7440 Dean Martin Dr Suite 204, Las Vegas, NV 89139) from December 1st to 15th.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nellis Auction is thrilled to announce a festive initiative aimed at spreading joy and cheer during the holiday season. In collaboration with the local community, Nellis Auction is organizing a Toy Drive at its Dean Martin location (7440 Dean Martin Dr Suite 204, Las Vegas, NV 89139) from December 1st to 15th.

To kick off this heartwarming campaign, Nellis Auction is making a generous donation of 200 bicycles, reinforcing its commitment to making a positive impact in the community. The company encourages its valued customers and community members to join in the giving spirit by contributing new, unwrapped toys.

Currently, the response has been overwhelming, with hundreds of presents already received. We expect this number to grow as the community rallies together in the spirit of giving.

The highlight of the event will be the collaboration with Toys for Tots, a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve. On Saturday, December 16th, at 11 am, the United States Marines will be on-site at Nellis Auction's Dean Martin location to collect the donated gifts. These contributions will directly benefit Toys for Tots, ensuring they reach those in need and spread joy to children during the holiday season.

Nellis Auction is known for its commitment to community engagement and philanthropy, and the Toy Drive with Toys for Tots is an embodiment of the company's dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of those in the local community.

"We believe in the power of collective giving and the joy it brings, especially during the holiday season. Our Toy Drive in partnership with Toys for Tots is an opportunity for our customers and community members to come together and make a meaningful difference in the lives of children. We are grateful for the support we have received so far and look forward to a successful conclusion of the event on December 15th," said Spencer Chupinsky, CEO at Nellis Auction.

Nellis Auction invites everyone in the community to participate in this heartwarming Toy Drive, contributing to the joy and happiness of children in need through the Toys for Tots program.

For more information, please contact:

Damien Mingarelli

Marketing Director

[email protected]

702-292-3141

SOURCE Nellis Auction