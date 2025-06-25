NELLY Spins The Block -- Literally -- With New Crossover Country-Influenced Single Celebrating Second Chances At Love And His Love Story With Ashanti

"My fans never cared about categories," Nelly reflects. "They cared about connection. Whether I'm at a hip-hop festival or a country fair, they've always shown up for the music and the message." Post this

Out now Spin The Block is the lead single from Nelly's upcoming album Heartland 2, the follow-up to his 2021 country crossover smash Heartland. But this time, the music isn't just about genre — it's about something most people can relate to- a love that got away and having a second chance at love.

"I had to grow into the man I am now," says Nelly. "This song is for anyone lucky enough to get a second chance — especially with the person you thought you lost for good."

The track draws inspiration from Nelly's real-life journey with love, culminating in the birth of their baby boy, who just turned one. From emotional reunion to building a family, the couple's story is the stuff of modern fairy tales — and it's now playing out both in song and on screen.

The phrase "spin the block" — synonymous with "circling back" to a person or place — takes on new life here, symbolizing revisiting the past to build something better the second time around. The lyrics nod to their now-iconic Verzuz reunion, where a single hug went viral and reignited public obsession with their love story.

Nelly, ever the showman, even jokes in interviews about winning over Ashanti's skeptical parents — but clearly, love had the final word.

Now married, co-parenting, and co-starring in the new reality-meets-romance series We Belong Together (debuting on Peacock this summer), Nelly and Ashanti prove that true love can evolve — and even get better with time.

Musically, "Spin The Block" continues Nelly's genre-bridging legacy. From his 2004 chart-topper "Over and Over" with Tim McGraw to hits like "Lil Bit" with Florida Georgia Line, Nelly has long blurred lines between hip-hop and country. Heartland featured heavyweights like Kane Brown, Darius Rucker, and Breland, racking up over a billion streams and breaking new ground in country crossover.

2025 also marks the 25th anniversary of Country Grammar, the album that made Nelly a global superstar and forever changed the sound of hip-hop. The milestone will be celebrated with exclusive drops, surprise performances, and the global Where the Party At tour.

Nelly is also "Spinning the Block" in business too, bringing back his iconic fashion line Apple Bottoms with both classic and updated looks.

Between the Heartland 2 album, a new show with Ashanti, and a world tour honoring his legacy, "Spin The Block" feels like the soundtrack to Nelly's full-circle moment — where every beat, every lyric, and every chapter leads back to love.

"Spin The Block" out now on all major platforms.

