Nemko Digital Leads the Conversation on AI Governance with ISO 42001 Webinar

UTRECHT, Netherlands, March 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nemko Digital, a trusted leader in AI governance and compliance, recently hosted an engaging webinar on ISO 42001, the newly introduced international standard for AI management systems. The event provided valuable insights into AI regulations, ethical implementation, and how businesses can ensure compliance while maintaining innovation.

The discussion was led by Bas Overtoom, Global Business Development Director at Nemko Digital, and AI governance expert Nandan Savnal. They explored the evolving regulatory landscape, the importance of transparency and accountability in AI systems, and how organizations can leverage frameworks like ISO 42001 to manage AI risks effectively. The IEC 42001 framework aims to establish structured AI safety measures and ensure responsible AI deployment across industries.

AI governance is no longer optional—it is essential for businesses operating in today's digital economy. Organizations worldwide are facing increasing scrutiny from regulators, as seen with frameworks like the EU AI Act and NIST AI Risk Management Framework. By implementing ISO 42001, companies can demonstrate their commitment to responsible AI practices and gain a competitive edge while navigating evolving regulatory requirements.

The webinar also covered real-world challenges businesses face, including AI bias, cybersecurity concerns, and compliance risks. Nemko Digital emphasized that AI governance is not just about adhering to regulations—it's about building trust. With services ranging from AI governance consulting to training workshops, Nemko Digital helps businesses stay ahead of evolving AI regulations and ensure compliance with industry standards such as IEC 42001.

Participants had the opportunity to gain insights into how AI compliance strategies can be integrated into business operations, ensuring alignment with AI technologies and security best practices. The discussion also touched on the role of RSI security in strengthening AI governance frameworks and mitigating risks in AI-driven environments.

To continue the conversation, Nemko Digital invites professionals to join the AI Trust Hub, a free resource center for the latest insights and best practices in AI governance.

Nemko Digital is a global leader in AI governance, compliance, and trust, dedicated to helping organizations design ethical and transparent AI systems. Through tailored regulatory support, expert training, and comprehensive AI trust solutions, Nemko Digital ensures companies navigate the complexities of AI regulations with confidence.

