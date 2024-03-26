NeocAI Launches as the Premier AI Strategy Provider for Global Initiatives & AI-enabled Energy Grid & No-code Automation Apps

Neoc-AI, a new AI strategy consulting firm, is happy to announce the official debut of its AI solutions and AI PaaS as the go-to resource for businesses wishing to develop successful AI initiatives.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With a humble beginning a year ago and a team of professionals boasting considerable experience building strategies for multinational corporations, NeocAI offers a unique plan combining the client's business knowledge with their data-driven approaches. At NeocAI, the focus is on providing a comprehensive and specialized approach to AI strategy. The team starts by creating a short blueprint to assist organizations in discovering potential risks and opportunities that could impact their existing status quo. This exclusive technique ensures that the strategies generated are effective and connected to the client's business goals.

At the same time, we are enriching our offer with an AI-enabled platform we will launch by the end of Q2/2024 as an MVP for a selective list of early-adopted customers. The first application on the platform—with a roadmap for two more by the end of 2024—will be an agnostic AI-enabled energy analyzer. Using our PaaS, the power & energy accumulator, and BI software, we will offer AI-enabled predictive analytics and maintenance advice on the most crucial (and expensive) maintenance tasks. The software will gather and retain information from various sources and provide robust data analytics and reporting functionalities through mobile apps and an interactive online interface. Facility managers will receive operational AI-enabled advice from the power and energy database on managing energy ownership efficiently through automated meter data collection and adding essential data visualization for improved decision-making, as well as operational AI enhancements & improvements to current practices.

"We are excited to officially launch the next phase of NeocAI and offer our expertise to businesses looking to harness the power of AI," says Spyros Georgiadis, founder & principal of NeocAI. "Our associates in the US & EU have a proven track record of developing successful strategies for global initiatives, and we are confident that our unique approach will provide our clients with a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving world of AI." NeocAI's team of professionals brings various knowledge and experience, with backgrounds in numerous industries such as high-tech, renewables, energy, logistics, SaaS, and semiconductors. This diversified expertise allows them to grasp the particular issues and possibilities organizations encounter in different sectors and build strategies suited to each client's needs. With the debut of NeocAI, organizations can now turn to a trustworthy source for all their AI strategy needs & micro-implementations of AI tools on a common platform. The company's focus on providing data-driven and tailored solutions sets it apart in the industry, making it the best choice for organizations trying to stay ahead in the ever-changing world of AI.

